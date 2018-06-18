Iranian Women Protest Ban From Soccer Stadiums During Iran’s Opening Game In World Cup

Prohibited from attending soccer games and thus entering the stadium, Iranian women on Friday created history by witnessing Iran’s opening game in Russia on Friday. They also seized the moment to protest against the illogical ban that has been effective since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The excitement of the Iranian female soccer fans was indeed palpable as they travelled 4000 km to witness the historic match. “I’m very happy to be going to Russia and I’m very, very happy to go to the stadium,” said an Iranian woman.

“I remember in 2005, we wanted to watch football, and many educated people didn’t recognize it as something that is a women’s rights issue,” Sara (name changed), an activist who has been campaigning for the cause, told The New York Times. She also has an anonymous account on Twitter, called @openstadiums for the purpose.

Here is a post from her Twitter account:

OpenStadiums on Twitter Iran’s first match almost done we saw lots of support from fans toward Iranian women who wants to break the stadiums ban. #زنان_ورزشگاه #NoBan4Women

The fight against the stadium ban is a symbol of something much more than just that. It is a fight for Iranian women’s right to be a part of the society in all aspects and thus to find their freedom.