IPS Officer Develops A Proforma That Increased The Efficiency of Solving Cases Of Missing Minors

In 2017, 89% of the missing cases of minors were solved, 450 children were rescued and reunited with their parents or sent to safe shelters, and more than 100 sex trafficking victims were also rescued in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Before 2017, the detection and tracing rate of missing children in Palghar was low and this changed only after IPS Officer Raj Tilak Roushan was transferred there from Osmanabad. Raj, who is the Additional Superintendent of Police of Vasai-Virar, has developed a protocol that has increased the department’s efficacy in dealing with these cases.

Raj, an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur, used to work in the private sector and though it was a well paying job, Raj wasn’t truly satisfied. “While working in the private sector, you are only making rich people richer. At the peak of my professional career, I found my true calling, which was to serve the country. Hence, I prepared for the Civil Services and joined the Indian Police Service,” he says.

After moving to Palghar the first thing he did was to study the cases in the district and was surprised to see the cases regarding missing children. He elaborates that, “There were 30-40 cases of missing children per month in Palghar alone, registered under section 363 of Indian Penal Code (legal provision for kidnapping). The worry was that a child could be forced into human trafficking, including sex trafficking, labour trafficking, organ trafficking and so on. So, it was important that these cases are taken seriously and investigated just like other serious offences like murder. We needed to come up with a more efficient tracking method.”

Due to the lack of sensitization of the police officers on this delicate an issue, the nuances of the investigation often get overlooked amongst the statistics and data despite the Investigation officer (IO) in charge having sufficient guidelines. Raj and his team members went over data recorded in the last six years to find the inefficiencies in the investigation process at the IO level. “The SOP was targeted at the IO level so that investigation is prioritized, scientific, fast, and treated sensitively with utmost seriousness. It included new team formations, process improvements, design and use of scientific formats, along with other measures,” Raj says.

He then came up with a proforma for the missing children cases, that has a complete profile of the victim so that the IO does not miss anything while investigating. This proforma, called the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ (SOP), aims to reduce the misunderstandings that often occur and increase the efficiency so as to ensure a quality output is obtained in the quickest time possible.

Listed below are some of the guidelines and procedures the SOP contains:-

The officers were instructed to investigate each case like the missing person was from their family. They were also advised to treat each case as a case of human trafficking. Every missing child may not be trafficked but this mindset helps solve the case faster and with increased sensitivity. For cases of sex trafficking, every single movement of the victim is monitored. Raj explains, “If a girl is rescued from an area of Nagpur, that area will be given a sanity check. The case would be shut, but after that, the area of the rescue and all the places the victim has travelled will be checked thoroughly. Data crawling and data analysis led to the finding of a gang which was involved in trafficking more than 500 children from Bangladesh over the years. They were put behind bars.” This is done to be able to identify criminal networks. Awareness is crucial and hence the police team conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges, meetings for auto and cab drivers were held to inform them all about such issues and ways to deal with them. A female police officer was posing as a distraught teenager accompanied by a team of undercover policemen to lure the traffickers. Separate teams were formed that would only deal with cases of missing minors, in each police station. A colour coding system was used to monitor the progress. The police team partnered with NGO’s and Chil Welfare Centres to help the children regain a sense of normalcy.

Maruti Patil, who works with the Crime Branch in the Kurla Police Station, said, “The new protocol changed my entire methodology and perception towards solving cases of missing minors. The joy of reuniting children with their parents helped me stay committed and focused. Even now, I have profiles of untraced children on my phone. Whenever I get time, I forward the images to my colleagues and sources.”

Raj’s SOP has been implemented in all the districts in the Konkan Range due to its effectiveness.

H/T: The Better India

Feature Image