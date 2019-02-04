Invisible And Unknown, The Home-Based Workers Of India’s Garment Industry Are Being Exploited On A Daily Basis

As per a study by the University of California, 12 million people are employed by the Indian garment sector but millions other work from home – these are mostly women and girls from minority or marginalized communities.

“If I went to a factory, I would earn more and get overtime money, a bonus and other benefits,” said Mehala Sekar, who works from home for a big garment factory in south India. She sews, cuts and checks clothing which is given to her by a garment factory contractor but for each item she finishes, she gets less than Rs 1. “But I have three children to take care of and cannot join a factory. The price I pay for that is very low wages,” she said.

There are countless other girls and women like her who are home-based workers and exploited by the garment contractors and the global retailers who enjoy profits on their expense, the study found.

“They are a powerless population whose vulnerability is directly exploited by the subcontractors who engage them, and the garment industry at large,” author of the report Siddharth Kara said.

“The lack of transparency and formality of the work is also noteworthy, as are the anemic wages of between $0.13 and $0.15 per hour.”

The workers who were documented in the study are in the age group of 10-18 years and 85% of the workers exclusively work in supply chains for the export of clothing to the United States and the European Union. These workers also don’t have any avenue wherein they can seek redress for abusive or unfair conditions and there is no official data that signifies the part they play in the garment industry.

“Industries have changed their ways of working and have entered the homes of workers to avoid vigilance by government departments and international certification agencies that visit only factories,” said Varun Sharma, a labor rights campaigner.

“They (brands and auditors) have no idea about the work that has been outsourced and there is no mechanism to monitor them,” said Sharma.

“We are going to undertake a headcount of unorganized workers in 125 sectors – including garment manufacturing – and give them an identification number that will help them avail social security schemes,” said Ajay Tewari, a senior official in the labor welfare division of India’s labor and employment ministry. He assured that the home-based workers will be provided benefits and assistance as per the new plan which will be completed by the end of 2019.

H/T: Hindustan Times