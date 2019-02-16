Introducing Different Forms of Draping, Bhuli.art Duo Presents ‘Sari & Drape’ Calendar

The talented duo Tanya Kotnala and Tanya Singh of Bhuli.art from Uttrakhand have been generating employment for women across the rural Himalayan belt through their art and design. In our previous interview with them, we learnt how these two young women took up the challenge of crafting artwork that showcases ethnic costumes from different states in the country by painting them on canvas.

With the colorful products ranging from wall art prints, notebooks, bookmarks, postcards and much more, one product that remains extremely loved by everyone are the eye-catching calendars that they make. For the year 2019, the duo has come out with a calendar named ‘Sari & Drape’. The traditional attires are picked up from the states of Assam, Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and many more. Take a look at some of the illustrations depicted on the calendar:

Parsi sari + Gol drape from Gujarat.



Kotpad sari + Kotpad drape from Odisha



Molakalmuru sari + Coorgi drape from Karnataka

Pochampally Ikat + Kuchipudi drape from Telangana

Jamdani Sari + Athpourey drape from Bengal

Muga Silk Chador + Mekhla drape from Assam



Tanya Kotnala also shared with us her thoughts on what must be done to encourage the next generation of Indian artisans.

She said: “Good, honest and dedicated business and entrepreneurship programs for the youth, forming societies to shelter Artisans, protecting their crafts and looking after their welfare can be extremely fruitful.” She continured, “Other than that, it’s a vague thought, but I think Fashion/ trend influencers such as celebrities, sportspersons & leaders can largely contribute towards inspiring the youth. When you see eminent people who inspire a generation, believing in ideologies such as sustainable/ environment-friendly products, handloom, etc., this mission gets more real. I think it motivates both the producers and the consumers to an unimaginable extent.”