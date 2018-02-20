Instead Of Sarees, Indian Women Athletes To Wear Blazers & Trousers At Commonwealth Games 2018

Remember the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics and the Indian women athletes wearing navy blue blazers over their yellow sarees – an odd east-meets-west fusion? Also, the fact that not everyone is comfortable in a saree, especially for such a long ceremony. And, finally, the Indian Olympic Association has taken these factors into account.

Yep, Indian women athletes will not be sporting their usual attire of sarees and blazers this year at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast in Australia. Instead, they will be wearing blazers and trousers, similar to the men, as decided by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“It is a matter of comfort,” said IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta. “We received feedback that wearing a saree for such a long time isn’t convenient for the athletes. Opening ceremonies usually carry on for four-five hours. Also, they need help to wear it, which complicates things for them. So we have decided that men and women will wear similar clothes for the ceremony.”

A topic of debate for years, the women athletes have given varied reactions, with many relieved by the change while some wanting it to be presented as an option rather than a compulsory rule. “Blazers and trousers are definitely more convenient and will save a lot of time, but, at the same time, one may look like a man. Why not blazers and skirts? It’s more feminine,” said Olympian shooter Heena Sidhu.

“I’ve worn a sari only at the 2010 CWG and 2010 Asian Games… I had to learn how to drape it from an aunt, and I still couldn’t tie it too well. I had to ask others for help. Some athletes are just not used to wearing a sari,” she added.

But many are not in favor of the decision, like Olympian Jwala Gutta who prefers wearing a sari at such ceremonies. “I love saris. I always found saris very beautiful and elegant. There are many who are uncomfortable and find it difficult to wear saris. I feel for them. But if given a choice, I’d still prefer a sari. It’s a personal choice,” she said.

“We should be given a choice. There are those who like to wear trousers and those who like to wear saris… We should get the top athletes together — 10 people who they think are sensible and have represented the country for a long time. There’s no harm in taking suggestions,” said Jwala.

