Instagram Page ‘Great Walls Of India’ Is Curating Beautiful, Thought-Provoking Walls From Across India

Graffiti and wall art have increasingly been finding admirers, especially on Instagram. These self-expressions of artists from across the country have now found a dedicated online community as well.

Instagram page Great Walls of India has been curating and collecting beautiful walls across the country for a couple of years now and have built an entire community around it, with a hashtag that went viral. Their entries range from traditional Indian art and mythology to modern graffiti and abstract art.

They have also been collaborating and networking with art enthusiasts, graffiti artists, and designers to take their mission forward and spread relevant social messages through that. Here are some of the gems that can be found on their Instagram page.