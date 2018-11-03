Instagram Page ‘Great Walls Of India’ Is Curating Beautiful, Thought-Provoking Walls From Across India
IWB Post
November 3, 2018
Graffiti and wall art have increasingly been finding admirers, especially on Instagram. These self-expressions of artists from across the country have now found a dedicated online community as well.
Instagram page Great Walls of India has been curating and collecting beautiful walls across the country for a couple of years now and have built an entire community around it, with a hashtag that went viral. Their entries range from traditional Indian art and mythology to modern graffiti and abstract art.
They have also been collaborating and networking with art enthusiasts, graffiti artists, and designers to take their mission forward and spread relevant social messages through that. Here are some of the gems that can be found on their Instagram page.
@Regrann from @goyalsrishti – Early morning sightings on my way to work. Latest #wallart in town. #murals #aazad #womenpower #smalljoys #greatwallsofindia #freedom #beautifulindia #incredibleindia @incredibleindia #instagraffiti #instagram #wallartindia
@Regrann from @niladri.lovesphotography – #duringdurgapuja2015 #pandalhopping #mobilemania #everydayindia #kolkata #calcuttacacophony #kolkata_igers #calphotos #ig_calcutta #streetsofcalcutta #streetphotography #Yellow #_oye #_soi #oyemystory #lonelyplanetindia #onlyinbengal #rootsofindia #natgeotravellerindia #indianpeople #indianstories #indianstreet #indiaclicks #indiapictures #travel #Regrann
@Regrann from @tanyaisms – This one is pure poetry… #StreetArt #StreetsofIndia #Jodhpur #Rajasthan #WallArt #WallsofIndia #India #IndianBelle #Art #greatwallsofindia
@Regrann from @muscatman4 – The bare truth. #Graffiti #Wall #Mumbai #greatwallsofindia #indiapictures #incredibleindia #India
@Regrann from @sumitro__banerjee – #streetphotography #calcutta #bengal #india #canon #calcuttacacophony #_soi #indianshutterbugs #perfocal #indiapictures #discover_India #kolkata_igers #bwphotosociety #storiesofindia #bnw_india #bns_india #igerskolkata #sokolkata #IndianStories #bwphotography #cityofjoy #repostindia #indiapictures #thephotosociety #indiaphotosociety #indiaphotos #indiaphotoproject #indiaclicks #india_ig #indianshutterbugs #perfocal #greatwallsofindia
@Regrann from @rerioz – Check out the Mafia girl at Mafioso. #zero #graffiti #mafioso #girl #graffitiufo #ufo #spraycan #spraypaint #neon #colours #neonyellow #neonorange #blue #shades #lips #hauzkhasvillage #newdelhi #india #2015 #GreatWallsOfIndia
@Regrann from @being_anwesha – #wallarts #greatwallsofindia #colours #textures #indianphotographersclub #theuncommonbox #graffiti #anwesha #travelindiagram #Regrann
@Regrann from @harshraman – Working on some cool new collaborations 😉 Using art to spread a powerful message!! Watch this space for more colorful updates #harshraman #girlchild #schoolgirl #graffiti #stencilart #harshkiharkat #fulloflife #love #happiness #missingirls #collaboration #wallsofwomen #delhistreets #GreatWallsOfIndia
@Regrann from @anuhyatrushna – #graffiti #bangaloregraffiti #bengalurustreets #art #streetart #feminism #fword #fearless #heforshe #streetarteverywhere #trelltalebangalore #bangalore #iamafeminist #GreatWallsOfIndia #gwoi
@Regrann from @mazinali – The talented miss @ashchivy 👩 #greatwallsofindia #Regrann
@Regrann from @ladyladyparul – ‘Justice, we’re coming to get it’… How much more gorgeous and powerful can this be!!! 😍😍😍😍 Beautiful find @mrinimal 🙌 #womenrights #justiceforall #blacklivesmatter #darkisbeautiful #blackisbeautiful #indianwoman #sariwithattitude #india #travelindia #graffiti #streetartindia #streetart #politicalart #Repost @mrinimal with @repostapp ・・・ The Abominable Bride #Regrann
