Instagram Chai Lover, Deblina Das, Translates Inner Dialects With Self Into Chronicles Of Chai

“It will be alright. Your heart. I have your back. You know it.” Some life whispers she’d love to hear from an empty cutting chai glass.

A trained classical dancer, a photographer, and a clinical psychologist by profession, but Deblina Das’ most authentic identity is that of a tea lover!

Instagram knows her as Debsterr, the warm-hearted #teaaddict who has a following of 55.3k, and I happen to be one happy fellow tea-lover on that list. Can’t even remember how long I have been reading her chronicles of chai, which by the way, is a self-coined open hashtag that is now enabling her insta-mates to share their chai gup-shup, too.

And now I’d suggest, make yourself some tea and with it sip our tea-warming conversation and scroll through her #goals ‘flatlay’ and ‘rendevouz with light’ posts:

How would you ‘cup’ your relationship with tea? Intense, calming, or does it sometimes take the matcha tone? *winky smile*

I would call it intensely gratifying. My background in psychology has taught me that our emotional states accompany and affect each of our behaviors. In a similar way, my cup of tea requires a pre-existing mood set, no matter how good, bad or exceptional. It is quite a special relationship; she wink-smiled back (ha-ha).

Interesting! Do you have a signature recipe of chai?

Not yet. But, I am on the path to discovering my signature recipe. It will have to be some form of self-exploration, and will definitely involve some ‘desi’ vibes to it. So looking forward to trying out a billion more flavors from all across the world!

Ha-ha. And how would you define your chai-ritual?

To be very honest, I don’t have a chai ritual. I take it every morning, pre-afternoon, post afternoon, pre-evening and pre-dinner. There are times when I will be completely flustered and end up sipping my tea aggressively only to be calmed by it later. Then, there are times when I drink it while reading a book on a Sunday morning engulfed by the winter chills.

So do you have a #goto tea or coffee shop, in Delhi?

My daily #goto place is Chaayos. Other than that, Blue Tokai is really good for coffees even though I am done with my quota of coffee for life. My recent favourite is Greenr Café as they have some good options of teas to try from. Then again, a cutting chai at your local street chai shop trumps everything else.

Ah! Indeed. An inner dialect with self over tea, you’d like to share?

My inner dialects mostly resemble daydreaming where I am at a mountaintop wearing 100 layers, sitting with a chai pitcher, in conversation with a dog. That’s my happy space!

Perfectly warm and cozy that sounds! And which tea snack would you be carrying along?

I love Biscotti and Shortbread Butter Cookies with my cutting chai. And those, who know me well, know how I forget table manners when there are Jalebis in front of me. This may be absolutely weird, but jalebis and chai are just what dreams are made of. I think everyone should try it out once in a while. Cause, calories what? She laughed off…

Ha-ha! One book that has got the most number of tea marks?

I am a little paranoid about creases and spots on books, so my books don’t have tea spots. But if that would be have been my habit, it would be Jon Krakauer’s ‘Into The Wild’. That book made me feel lost and alive, she sighed.

Speaking of books, would you give me a peek into your library?

I wish I could read as much as I want to, but right now, I am reading The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh and Krakauer’s Into Thin Air.

Once I set up a mini library of my own, I will share it with you!

Surething. Tell me now Debsterr’s favourite chronicle from #ChroniclesOfChai?

My favorite ‘Chronicle’ would be how I found some amazing people who shared their visual imageries and stories through their “cup of chai”. We really are a nation and community who thrives on tea and if nothing else unites us, tea definitely does.

Having landed on Instagram, I absolutely love your ‘on bed flatlays’! Tell me more about your love for quilts and blankets?

Oh, I have started to realize it is one of the most amazing inventions ever. I have begun to be obsessed with linens, woolens, and textured surfaces, be it quilts, blankets, carpets, tabletops or floors. I feel flatlays give away a unique idea of spaces whether to fill them or just leave them bare to exude its own charm.

It’s appalling but my shopping ideas now involve buying coloured linens, blankets and quilts whenever I get a chance.

I can totally relate to that (hides face). And which are some other insta-important accessories for a chai-person?

Ha-ha. Well, there are two sides to it. If you are shooting, then the light is the most important accessory! You just cannot underestimate what natural light can do to the hues of the image and the tea shade should complement with the background you’re using. The other props that I really enjoy using are vintage or ceramic cutleries and crockeries and flowers/leaves. Again, it solely depends on the mood of the image you are planning to create.

If you’re just casually enjoying a cup, the most important accessory should be you and your peace of mind. You should know you are privileged and deserving of the cup of tea you drink after a hard day’s work no matter what part of the world you’re in.

#chasinglight, yes! What apart from light are you currently chasing?

Probably a definitive life purpose, she exclaimed. And also some dreams to expand #ChroniclesOfChai into something more creative and meaningful.

As they say, ‘dream big’! And your Insta-gallery has plenty of cards reading such beautiful quotes. Let’s say you pick one randomly – tell me what it reads, and what you have to say about it?

One of it reads, “It is good for our soul to create with our hands” and it is the truest form of belongingness to your own art and own self.

And creating a sense of belonging within you heals like none other. With a background in clinical psychology, what are your thoughts on being able to recognize depression?

Being a clinical practitioner and as someone who has gone through it, too, I want to tell everyone that depression is real. Anxiety is real. Mental health is real. Ignoring it has never helped anyone nor will it ever, in future. Like many others, I was pushed to the extent where I didn’t find anything to live for. I still experience episodes once in a while. I acknowledged it but when you are the one experiencing it, everybody’s concerns cease to matter.

I just want people to know that it is okay to feel this way. Some thoughts are automatic and need to be intervened at their own pace. But, everyone is strong and equipped in his or her own way to emerge past it. I gave myself time and sought help. It may not eradicate your problems or make you the happiest person but it will help you to accept and give insight on what to do to make yourself matter.

Do you have in memory, a loneliest crowded moment?

I think my loneliest memory would be when I performed on stage this year for a dance recital and I could see a billion faces in the audience applauding at the end but not a single person I could recognize or call my own.

Lastly, hinting at a Murakami quote you once shared, what are the things you wish people were more conscious about?

Their intentions, and actions! One must always realize that no matter how bitter the times are, you are always a little more privileged than someone else and you should be grateful for that and work honestly