InstaFind: These Poems By Nayyirah Waheed Will Touch Your Heart And Make You Mull Over Life

“Poems come as they will. They come as they want, when I’m waking, eating, exercising, chatting with someone. Sometimes they come to me as a whole, sometimes a line. I think it’s one of the ways my soul communicates with me, I do my best to sit down and listen.”

This was the enigmatic Nayyirah Waheed, not simply an #InstaFind, but I am sharing with you work of one of my favourite writers. When I first read Waheed’s poems, on Instagram (obviously!), I could not stop from reading more and more. That got followed by a quick google search, where I found thousands of pictures of her poetry but not a single picture of the face behind those beautiful words; and haven’t to this day either. Adds to her allurement, as her fans say. But no disappointment there, because in my understanding, that’s she letting her work speak for itself.

A U.S. based writer, I read somewhere that Nayyirah started writing at the age of 11 when her teacher gave a poetry assignment to her class. In 2013, she published her first book, titled Salt, followed by Nejma in 2014. But it is her Instagram and Tumblr that people heavily rely on, to borrow her words for expressing their own emotions and thoughts. And if you haven’t read her before, this is where I’d like you to begin from:

Heartbreakingly deep.

Speaking of which, as difficult as it was, I tried my best at gathering some beautiful flowers from her wonderful collection, scroll on to find how I went about it, but before that, here are some I remembered and couldn’t stop myself from writing away –

be softer with you. you are a breathing thing. a memory to someone. a home to a life.

every once and a while. take off your life. and rest.

some words. the way they look at you…

do not put clothing on your words.

my heart is in my mind. i think this is why i am an artist.

Sigh.

On Men

On Life

On Relationship

Two From My Many Favourites

And On Self-love

Needless to mention, for more food for soul – nayyirah.waheed !