InstaFind: Harini Rajagopalan Illustrates The Most Relatable Menstrual Cup Guide

Menstrual cups have been in the market for quite a long time, but seems like talks of it have gained momentum like never before in the last twelve months. It could either be my personal experience, or the broadening horizon of social media, especially Instagram.

You got it right, I’m finally back with an #InstaFind. Long time, but worth the wait. So let’s get talking about it. Have you heard, or read, or watched videos about #menstrualcup yet? I interviewed a wonderful woman some months ago, who not only advocates the use of it but has also designed one, and is now making it available to as many women as possible at a rather affordable price. More on that here, but an hour-long conversation with her was my first #infolesson about what a menstrual cup is, what are its benefits, and most importantly, HOW TO USE IT. Caps because we all know the dreaded question!

And needless to say, everyone who has given menstrual cup a thought has in their own way tried to find the answer to the said question. Successful, great! Not successful, today could be the day! How? Thanks to Illustrator Harini Rajagopalan, who ‘studies, illustrates and writes’ – short or long, Instagram bio of people speaks a lot.

Having chanced upon Harini’s wonderful feed, I went through many of her posts, and loved them all. Visuals or text, she has a way of putting her thoughts on paper. So a visit to her beautiful gallery is a must, but for now, scroll through and acquaint yourself with her (stepwise) take on the highly trusted friend of dear environment and our bodies, ‘The Menstrual Cup’:

Earlier this year I helped @feminisminindia with a sustainable menstruation campaign and then I proceeded to use pads. I had my reservations about sustainable menstrual products but I finally decided to try a menstrual cup. The thing that struck me was the overwhelming lack of comforting information. If it wasn't for the campaign by @feminisminindia I wouldn't have even considered it. So I decided to make a series on my personal and very real experience with the cup. P.S. I debated doing this because in some cases I thought it might be too much information but fuck that! There need to be more information available about menstrual cups!

Part 2 of my #menstrualcup series. Research research research. I found a lot of testimonials online about menstrual cups, but nothing helped me as much as YouTube did. There are really honest reviews and tips on using them and some amazing practical advice too! For anyone venturing into this new, I suggest looking at Precious Stars Pads on YouTube. So much good info on that channel! 👌🏽 And for any extra info check out @buzzfeedindia They have an incredibly relatable video on menstrual cups and other sustainable menstrual products!

Part 3 of my #menstrualcup series. Actually buying a menstrual cup. Cups can be expensive so it was vital for me to choose the right one. I didn't want to keep buying cups till I found the right one. So after watching 20-30 YouTube videos with reviews of all the different brands, measuring my cervix, reading more about cups and menstruation in general I decided to go with he lunette cup. Once again shoutout to YouTube for being a great source of information!

Part 4 of my #menstrualcup series. I waited for a couple of weeks to finally get my cup in the mail. The cup itself was bigger than I thought it would be and I was a little freaked out but how would I know unless I tried it out? I realised how little I knew about my own body and vagina. I guess this was a good way to find out more about myself.

Part 5 of my #menstrualcup series. Sorry I haven't posted in so long but I had grad school responsibilities. Anyway once I finally got my period it was actually time to use my cup. Luckily thanks to @preciousstarspads I had enough information on folds etc and knew exactly how to do it. Also @safiyany had a great video about it too which seriously helped me not freak out when my cup suddenly just climbed right up and secured itself there. But more to come soon!

Part 6 of my #menstrualcup series. Sorry for the delay but life got in the way. Anyway I already posted on my experience with inserting a menstrual cup but I figured it would be helpful to show you the different folds you could try. Each person is different so each person will prefer a different fold. @lunettecup has a great video on all the different folds that you could use. They demonstrate 9, even though I've shown you only 5.

Part 7 of my #menstrualcup series. The most daunting part of the entire process of using a menstrual cup, for me, was the removal. I had heard and read horror stories about the difficulties of removing the cup. So, I went onto YouTube and watched 10 videos on removal alone (@safiyany has a super funny and real video on the entire menstrual cup experience) and then went ahead and attempted to remove the cup. 20-30 minutes later, I was successful. Now it takes me like 30 seconds.

Part 8 and the (final) part of my #menstrualcup series. I've been going on and on about the menstrual cup and my experience with it for a while now without actually telling you what the benefits are. So here they are! I truly believe in this product and my period is so much easier to handle now. I seriously recommend it to anyone who's looking to try sustainable menstrual products.

