InstaFind: 6 Bookstagrammers Who Will Inspire You To Read, One Aesthetic Post At A Time

For long, my Instagram bio read ‘No, this feed doesn’t have a theme. Does life have one?’ Because that’s precisely what my no-theme feed reflected. I post about anything and everything that constitutes my day, and life at large. Could be tea, visit to a café, light and not-so-light musings, books – simply all things that speak of my inclination towards the #artofslowliving. And not to deny, I have a thing for aesthetics and minimalism, too. Should I be hiding my face? Haha.

So while thinking about what to share in my today’s #InstaFind, and simultaneously about which book to read next, I came up with the idea of giving you a peek into the accounts of a few of my go-to #bookstagrammers. I haven’t been reading as much off late, the one thing that is constantly irking me, but quick trips to these six accounts always helps. And so if you are in need of some inspiration to begin reading, or to make your To-Be-Read (#tbr) list, the following #InstaGoals accounts are sure to give you some serious advice.

Scroll away, you’re in for an amazing visual treat!

Oh and, thank me later for keeping the alternate #World #India reference for ease, folks *winks*

Rereading this beauty, because poetry is always a good idea. ___________ Also I started reading José Medina’s Epistemology of Resistance, which helps me to clarify a lot of my thoughts on solidarity. It’s quite a complex text but I can definitely recommend it, if you’re interested in the epistemic side of social injustice and how insensitivities, the lack of curiosity and open-mindedness contribute and uphold existing power-structures and systems of oppression. __________ Hope you all have had a good week so far 💖 925 Likes, 5 Comments – magic pages (@magicpages) on Instagram: “Rereading this beauty, because poetry is always a good idea. ___________ Also I started reading…”

It’s Monday and the start of another week and I’m just wishing I could be back at home drinking tea and reading… * I’m currently reading This Is Going To Hurt by Adam Kay which is a diary-style memoir of a junior doctor. It’s funny and eye opening to the ridiculous back-to-back shifts doctors end up doing, but for me, I feel the book is missing warmth in its writing. I’m discussing it with my bookclub later this week so I’m excited to hear what everyone else thinks! * What’s your current read? I’d love to know what book you’re currently enjoying! 1,479 Likes, 32 Comments – Juliet Trickey (@julietslibrary) on Instagram: “It’s Monday and the start of another week and I’m just wishing I could be back at home drinking tea…”

White lace tops, sunglasses and sandals: my summer wardrobe has officially arrived ☀️ * I’m also very excited as I’m going away on holiday in less than a fortnight! I’m heading to the Swiss alps for a few days in the mountains and I can’t wait to just switch off and escape the busyness of city life. * I hope you’re all having a good week so far! 1,978 Likes, 27 Comments – Juliet Trickey (@julietslibrary) on Instagram: “White lace tops, sunglasses and sandals: my summer wardrobe has officially arrived ☀️ * I’m also…”

Feature Image – Source 1 / Source 2