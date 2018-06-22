#InstaFind: 6 Bookstagrammers Who Will Inspire You To Read, One Aesthetic Post At A Time
- June 22, 2018
For long, my Instagram bio read ‘No, this feed doesn’t have a theme. Does life have one?’ Because that’s precisely what my no-theme feed reflected. I post about anything and everything that constitutes my day, and life at large. Could be tea, visit to a café, light and not-so-light musings, books – simply all things that speak of my inclination towards the #artofslowliving. And not to deny, I have a thing for aesthetics and minimalism, too. Should I be hiding my face? Haha.
So while thinking about what to share in my today’s #InstaFind, and simultaneously about which book to read next, I came up with the idea of giving you a peek into the accounts of a few of my go-to #bookstagrammers. I haven’t been reading as much off late, the one thing that is constantly irking me, but quick trips to these six accounts always helps. And so if you are in need of some inspiration to begin reading, or to make your To-Be-Read (#tbr) list, the following #InstaGoals accounts are sure to give you some serious advice.
Scroll away, you’re in for an amazing visual treat!
Oh and, thank me later for keeping the alternate #World #India reference for ease, folks *winks*
@magicpages
wayward mind\ that’s what excites me about characters and thinkers. ✨💭 _________ I recently had the opportunity to hear Saidiya Hartman speak about the speculative history of the wayward. Ever since the idea of waywardness has been on my mind and has framed the way I read a lot of texts. I’m forever grateful for people who have challenged the ways I think, have pointed out my own misconceptions & biases and in general have kept me on my toes. ___________ What makes you excited about texts, characters, writers? 💕
Rereading this beauty, because poetry is always a good idea. ___________ Also I started reading José Medina’s Epistemology of Resistance, which helps me to clarify a lot of my thoughts on solidarity. It’s quite a complex text but I can definitely recommend it, if you’re interested in the epistemic side of social injustice and how insensitivities, the lack of curiosity and open-mindedness contribute and uphold existing power-structures and systems of oppression. __________ Hope you all have had a good week so far 💖
@vikasgupta_7
The Merchant of Venice. . . #bookstagram #bookstagramindia #bookstagramitaly #venice #italy #toromeandbeyond #goodreadswithaview #venezia #grandcanal #travelgram #instatravel #instareads #bookstagramfeature #byobindia #byobdelhi #themerchantofvenice #shakespeare
Much like quantum mechanics, life is not made up of continuous stream of time, but of events. . #bookstagram #bookstagramindia #bookstagramdelhi #readersofinstagram #bookstagramindiafeature #booksandcoffee #booksandtea #goodreadswithaview #instaread #goodreads #robertocavalli #realityisnotwhatitseems #quantumphysics #quantummechanics #nonfictionbooks #weekends #weekendreading #gurugramming
@julietslibrary
It’s Monday and the start of another week and I’m just wishing I could be back at home drinking tea and reading… * I’m currently reading This Is Going To Hurt by Adam Kay which is a diary-style memoir of a junior doctor. It’s funny and eye opening to the ridiculous back-to-back shifts doctors end up doing, but for me, I feel the book is missing warmth in its writing. I’m discussing it with my bookclub later this week so I’m excited to hear what everyone else thinks! * What’s your current read? I’d love to know what book you’re currently enjoying!
White lace tops, sunglasses and sandals: my summer wardrobe has officially arrived ☀️ * I’m also very excited as I’m going away on holiday in less than a fortnight! I’m heading to the Swiss alps for a few days in the mountains and I can’t wait to just switch off and escape the busyness of city life. * I hope you’re all having a good week so far!
@thebooksatchel
*flicks hand * My preciousssss. I did a ‘book census’ of sorts. A girl’s gotta know how many word beings she shares her house with. And it is finally DONE! I’ve counted one.. two.. three… those on shelves and those tucked in boxes & crannies; ALL OF THEM. My friends have placed bets on the number of books in my stash. But what’s a gamble without you awesome people who have enabled my book hoarding! – – ➡️ Guess the number of books I own and comment below. (I think I have enough to build a reader’s cabin). Have you tried counting your books? I can’t wait to reveal the magic number and see who guessed closest. . . . #booksonbooksonbooks #humansofbookstagram #booksofinstagram #cinemagraph
What’s your weekend read? I’ve been indulging in The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock, my last book from the Women’s prize shortlist. Hoping to finish it tonight. There’s more news for you. I am thrilled to partner with @womensprize again this year to giveaway THE ENTIRE SHORTLIST! Wooohooo. – – Rules (International giveaway): 📌Follow me and @womensprize 📌 Recommend a book written by a woman and why you enjoyed it. 📌Tag two friends who might enjoy the shortlist (you can do this up to three times) 📌For extra entries, Like+RT the announcement tweet and follow both of us. – – The shortlist includes – When I hit you, The mermaid and Mrs Hancock, Sight, Homefire, Sing Unburied Sing and The Idiot. I literally cannot wait for Wednesday to see which book bags the prize this year🎉 . . . Not affiliated with Instagram. The giveaway ends on June 7th, 2018. The editions of books sent might vary from the picture. . . #womensprize #readwomen #booksofinstagram
@literaryjo
A little #throwbackthursday to me hanging out with a book on a cliff by the ocean. 🤷♀️ (I hope everyone’s cool with me just using Thursdays as an excuse to post more book/ocean pictures.) * I’ve had a busy couple days, and another busy one ahead of me. I’m hoping to squeeze in a little reading over lunch… but that’s all I may have time for today. I’m itching to finish up TRENTON MAKES but it’s just going to have to wait another day or two. What have you been reading this week? * * * * #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #badassbookbabes #bookbabe #literaryjoreviews #bookblogger #instablogger #bookworm #bibliophile #travelphotography #bookphotography #oceanside #ocean #beachread #tbt #travelreading #bookish #booklover #amreading #readmorebooks
Another sunny morning in the Ozarks spent with two of my favorite things-books and tea! ☀️☕️💕 * I hope you all have a lovely day! * * * * #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #booksofinstagram #igreads #bookish #readersofinstagram #bookblogger #instablogger #badassbookbabes #booksandtea #morningreading #springtime #earlymorning #currentlyreading #readmore
@coffeestaind
@coffeestaind X @booksnbeyondbox giveaway is here boys and girls and everybody else . . First giveaway ever, because I don’t think it is necessary to actually physically reward people to follow me (if my content is not doing the job, then I need to fix it). But this bleeve (I love saying this word again and again. Bleeeeve. Bleeeeeeeve) is so beautiful and useful, that I thought that I must get this for two of you beautiful people(S). (Yes, I am sponsoring it. Love me much yet?) . . . Here is what you have to do – 1. Follow @booksnbeyondbox and order something from the amaze things they have (okay the latter is your choice actually). You don’t HAVE to follow me. It’s cool. It’s your choice. . 2. Comment here why you deserve a bleeeeeve (matlab Aisa Kya karte ho tum ki you should get one for free) . . . I will pick two people who have the cutest, wittiest, funniest responses and @booksnbeyondbox will get in touch with them for their choices (you may/may not get this one) . . . Hope it’s all clear and that you are excited!! . . . . *Edit – will announce the winner on Saturday! So the giveaway is open till then* . PC – @pratik_khalnayak . . #allshots #agameoftones #authenticlight #quietthechaos #expofilm #exklusive_shot #whilechasingthelight #yourworldgallery #unutteredmusings #india_gram #communityfirst #createexploretakeover #iphoneography #vagrantdiaries #moody #lookslikefilm #justgoshoot #chasinglight #iiframe #conceptart #interiors #styling #bookstagram #bleeve #bibliophile #unitedbookstagram #bookstagrammer #books #booklover
“Don’t tell me about love and other drugs. Talk to me about books and other addictions.” -A.W. (100% original) . . . . “Crane Song – Toledo” . . . . #allshots #agameoftones #authenticlight #quietthechaos #expofilm #exklusive_shot #rendezvouswithlight #whilechasingthelight #yourworldgallery #unutteredmusings #india_gram #communityfirst #createexploretakeover #iphoneography #vagrantdiaries #featuremeinstagood #moody #lookslikefilm #justgoshoot #chasinglight #iiframe #conceptart #interiors #chai #tea #caffeine #styling #chroniclesofchai
