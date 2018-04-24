InstaFamous Illustrator Pranita Kocharekar Has Made Best Friends With PCOD, And Says So Can You

When talking about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or Disorder (PCOS or PCOD), there come a hundred different theories and as many voices of suggestions. Treated as syndrome for which a cure has not yet been found, but hey, it’s definitely treatable. And just as its symptoms manifest in different ways, so does every individual’s way of dealing with it.

Remember we’d interviewed illustrator Pranita Kocharekar some time back. Interestingly, this supremely talented young illustrator also writes blogs, through which she shares her thoughts and experiences on various topics from time to time. While discussing about PCOS today with someone, I remembered reading Pranita’s blog-post about it once, on how she combated the syndrome and turned around the worst times to eventually make best friends with it.

She begins her article with: If I got a rupee for every time I heard someone say “Stop losing so much weight”, “A scoop of ice cream won’t kill you”, “What is this fitness obsession?” “You’re not fat!” “You’re not enjoying food, you’re not enjoying life”, I’d be a millionaire.”

Something that given how our society functions, millions of girls have heard millions of times. But read what this cool and pragmatic fella of mine has to say about the journey she undertook, ignoring the comments that bear the potential of creating far more damage than one can fathom.

In Pranita’s own words:

I’m writing this simply so I could link this post to every person who mentions the above. And probably, so can you! But this is for everyone who thinks being fit is just about looking good – it’s not.

For those of you who don’t know what PCOD is,

PCOD (Polycystic Ovaries Disorder) is a hormonal disorder that causes the ovaries to enlarge and creates cysts on the outer edges of the ovaries. A lot of women suffer through PCOD or PCOS. The common cause for PCOD is hormonal imbalances and genetics. PCOD affects everybody differently. The common symptoms are hair growth, acne, weight gain, irregular period. It can also lead to depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, pot belly.

My story

When I was 15 I was diagnosed with PCOD (like the other 20 girls from my class) – most of us had irregular periods, most of us happily ignored the problem (I personally for five years!) until the symptoms began to escalate.

I was known for my fiery metabolism (I mean, who eats a whole cake and doesn’t gain weight?) but eventually, the food I consumed would show on my body very easily. This made me revisit my doc once again. After multiple tests, I realised that the PCOD had become really, really bad. My doctor put me on a strict diet and asked me to exercise at least five times a week.

For six months, I threw a fit about how “life is unfair!!” “Why can’t I eat a whole cake whenever I want to??” “Why do I have to exercise so often??” etc. Over time, it lead to weight gain, acne, my hair quality went bad, I had way too many mood swings, I developed anxiety, my periods were irregular – nothing felt right – I lost my confidence!

About three years ago, after everyone around me was sick of my cribbing (myself included), I decided to let PCOD be my motivation to lead a healthier life. I stopped eating out every day – instead ate out only once a week (I enjoy my pizzas better now). I also decided to moderate my sugar content. I started exercising moderately, a mix of cardio, HIIT, weight training, kickboxing, and running. Variety in my workout routines kept things from getting draggy, and an upper limit (45 minutes) made sure my daily schedules were on track as well. I’m constantly battling PCOD everyday – but it is definitely my best friend. It taught me how to bring a balance.

Had it not been for this disorder, I wouldn’t have realised the benefits of staying fit. Because of a healthy lifestyle I have better skin (I don’t use make up), I’m physically fit, I’m mentally stable (exercise helps you gain focus & be more mindful), I’m stronger (I don’t need help to lift things!), and the best of all – I’m confident.

I get a lot of questions from people asking, “How do you make time for working out?”

Honestly, that was a battle I fought for a long time. But it is only the matter of perspectives. As children, we were trained to brush our teeth, shower, and eat food daily. We make time for this – no matter what. Because we realise its importance, right? It’s the same logic. When you know how important exercising is – you automatically make time for it. Be it mornings, afternoons, evenings or even midnight.

I am twice as productive, mindful, confident and happy ever since I began exercising and eating right. Strong is sexy, ladies, always remember.

Kudos to you, Pranita! And more power to all you strong ladies out there!

H/T Link: pranitakocharekar.com