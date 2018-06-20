InstaDiscovery: Photographer Sara Hylton Is Currently Capturing Stories Of Women And Conflict In India

Gone are the days when Facebook and Instagram were logged in only to stay in touch with the near and dear ones, or if I may be honest, to #stalk them. Today, these portals have legit turned into search engines where you can find artists, chefs, writers, travellers, fashion bloggers, and who not!

I’m not here to preach about social media, after all what hasn’t already been said about the pros and cons of its existence. Instead I’m here to tell you about our recent hashtag coinage, ‘Insta-discovery’, and a little about the idea behind.

For me, Instagram is a platform that helps me document my creative outlet through visuals and/or words, and among many others things, helps me discover and interact with like-minded, as well as, diverse-minded people. Remember I introduced you to Cartoonist Gemma Correll’s Insta gallery the other day? Simply taking the trend ahead, today I am here with another interesting #InstaFind – Photographer Sara Hylton.

Sara Hylton is a freelance photographer, and her work primarily focuses on women, conflict, and underrepresented voices. Originally from Canada, Sara believes in living a ‘being on the move’ life, and she has picked India to be her present home and work ground. As her Instagram posts tell, she was in Delhi earlier this year, and currently her bio reads “Mumbai based, on the move”. Interesting, right?

A post-graduate in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography, Sara also holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Studies from Kings College London, and has worked with National Geographic and many top-notch media houses – to name a few, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Harper’s Magazine, Vogue Magazine, the Financial Times Magazine. Her website reads that it is the quiet beauty in everyday life that guides her work and the stories she covers.

During her stay in India, so far she has worked on several projects – Women of God, A Temporary Home, and you ought to see her recent work on the life of hijras, available on hashtags #theLOOKNYT and #hijras.

WOMEN OF GOD

I'm humbled to share my first attempt at tackling a written + image piece for News Deeply on #Dalit #women in #india. This was such a beautiful and heart wrenching project that will continue to unfold for many years to come. Here Megha Kumari, 9 is massaged by her mother and other villagers after she lost feeling in her legs following a seizure. Households in the village of Harijan Mahala in Jharkhand do not receive their full rations of rice due to discrimination, villagers say. Most households in the village have at least one female family member who suffers from anemia.

A TEMPORARY HOME

Very blessed to have been able to travel around and document my favorite country by train. Thank you to @CNN and @pulitzercenter for supporting me to do what I love for a living.

My favorite experience on Indian trains is meeting the many diverse characters trying to make a living, visiting family, or in this case, eunuchs coercing passengers into donations. The journey is certainly the destination.

And this was her Women’s Day post. Give the caption a read!

Her documented work on the HIJRA COMMUNITY –