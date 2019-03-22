Inspired By Her Own Childhood, Mindy Kaling To Develop New Netflix Series

American actress, comedian, writer and producer who has Indian roots, Mindy Kaling garnered a lot of attention for her comedy series The Mindy Project, which ran for six years between 2012- 2017.

On March 21 she announced on Twitter that she is all set to work on a semi-autobiographical show described as a coming-of-age comedy, which will be aired on Netflix.

As reported by Deadline, the show is co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Lang Fisher, who also serve as showrunners. The untitled comedy will be about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl which is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.

“I’m joining the Netflix family. Lang Fisher and I are working on a brand new Netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable awkward teen moments. More coming soon,” Kaling wrote on Twitter.

Kaling’s feature Late Night, on which she serves as producer, writer, and stars opposite Emma Thompson, made a strong debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The actor has also authored two bestselling books, Why Not Me and Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). On the TV front, Kaling’s new anthology adaptation of beloved romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral is set to hit Hulu (an American entertainment company) later this year.

Picture Credits: Victoria Stevens

H/T: The Quint