Indu Malhotra Becomes First Woman Lawyer In India To Be Directly Elevated As Supreme Court Judge

Senior lawyer Indu Malhotra has been ‘cleared’ as a Supreme Court judge by the President and will be sworn-in on Friday. This decision makes her the first woman to be elevated directly from the Bar to the rank of a judge in SC. Earlier, all women SC judges had been elevated from the high court.

Her name was recommended by the collegium, headed by CJI Dipak Misra. She is the first woman advocate to be recommended for appointment as an SC judge.

In August 2007, she became the second woman lawyer to be designated as a senior advocate by the SC. She has also served as Standing Counsel for Haryana, appeared for statutory bodies like SEBI, DDA, CSIR, ICAR before the SC and also appeared in many domestic and international arbitrations.

“The two words that for me define Indu Malhotra are – hard work and dedication,” said Advocate Sunieta Ojha who has worked in the chambers of Indu Malhotra for four years.

“Indu Malhotra is unlike any senior I had worked with. The reason I say that is the sense of calm that she surrounds herself with. I never saw her angry side. She had her own way of communicating what needed to be done but that never required her to raise her voice. The one thing that all young lawyers must learn from her is her sense of calm and her way of doing each task in a very methodical manner,” she added.

“She was clear that having a good work-life balance is not just necessary, but a need.”

We congratulate Indu Malhotra on this monumental day and hope that she brings about a revolution worthy of her nomination.

