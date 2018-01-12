Indu Malhotra Becomes First Woman Judge To Be Directly Elevated From The Bar To SC

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended the name of Indu Malhotra, a senior advocate, to be the first woman lawyer to be directly elevated from the Bar to be as a judge of the apex court. This decision once passes will make Malhotra the seventh woman judge in the SC since Independence.



Right now, the lone woman judge in the apex court is Justice R Banumathi who was appointed in August 2014 and is retiring in July 2020.

The SC Collegium which passed the recommendation comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi, J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph. They also recommended the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court and when approved by the Centre the elevation of Malhotra and Joseph will increase the strength of judges in the SC to 27.

Malhotra also became the second woman to be designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in August 2007. She has also represented the NGO SaveLIFE Foundation in a case where they moved the SC to enact a law to protect good Samaritans who come forward to help road accident victims and it ended with the apex court passing a slew of laws for the same.

“It’s a welcome move to recruit a woman directly from the Bar. There has to be more women judges at the Supreme Court.” said senior advocate Indira Jaising, praising the decision.

“Women have finally broken a huge glass ceiling to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court. This will open up a lot of opportunities for other women in the legal field,” said senior advocate Meenakshi Arora.

H/T: The Hindu