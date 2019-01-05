Indu Antony On The Rhetoric Of Love, Pain, And Memories In Her Artwork

My love for Heathcliff resembles the eternal rocks beneath: a source of little visible delight, but necessary. Nelly, I am Heathcliff!

–Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë

The portraiture of love and the lover, pain, and memories in art is something that has baffled me since forever. I have always felt that there is something about art which makes love and pain all that they are, perhaps more. But again, who am I to tell?

However, the thought has long haunted me and thus I had to turn to an artist to seek answers and Indu Antony came to my rescue. While Indu mediates through various themes, mediums, and topics for her artistic pursuits, it was her work on the idea of love, pain, longing, and memory which had me hooked and thus I discoursed with her on the same.

My affair with her artwork started with Indu’s project To J. Alfred Prufrock. Here’s how she has described love in the project’s intro on her website: “It is an irony, an intention of evil and justification of human nature all rolled in one.”

I read the line over and over and it made me wonder yet again if humankind’s fixation on the idea of love and loss had anything to do with its bedecking and transcription in art. However, Indu had a different answer as she told me that it came from a more personal space than ideal broodings on the idea of love.

She says, “I had been making a lot of work about my ex-lovers, my current lovers, and people I had romantic and intense emotions for.” Over time, the process made her think of other people who had done similar work or who also reflected on their personal life in their artwork.

“I knew a lot of international artists who had done similar work but I wanted to explore if there were any local or Indian artists who were doing something on the same lines. I wanted to put up a project together which would be about each artist and their reflection of people they have been with. There were around nine artists and all of them spoke about a certain emotion or experience that they wanted to reflect on,” she says.

The answer indeed made me think of the rhetoric in a new light. It made me think of the transcription of love in art as a vent, a catharsis, something bigger than a romanticised idea of things that should be and things that could be. It was both a revelation and respite and eventually guided me to her other project, You are not alone- Nirmala.

Sharing the story of its conception, Indu says, “It wasn’t done as a project. It came from a time when I fell in love and the other person also fell in love. It is a performance speech where I explain the entire story of what happened between that person and me over a period. I follow it with a video of small material that I made after I was heartbroken and was trying to heal myself.”

She adds, “I didn’t know what to do with myself at that point. I was going through a lot of pain and sinking feeling. I was going through this typical love feeling and I didn’t want to feel all of that. Thus, I took this train and I left for Amritsar because I had heard of the Golden Temple and how healing the place could be. I walked into the temple and met a lady there who was like, “Akeli ladki ho” and then she was like, “Vidhwa ho?”

I was like, “Oh that’s an interesting question” and I said “Haan, main vidhwa hoon” and I really felt like that back then. Then they took me to this small corridor where there were a lot of widows and most of them were much older than I was. Then what followed was intense days of healing where they took care of and made me eat food because I had stopped eating by then. They also took me along with them and made me do sewa in the temple.”

She adds, “I had submitted myself completely to the project and that really really helped a lot.” Explaining the title of the project, Indu says, “That’s a quote by Nirmalaji, a woman I met at Amritsar. That’s the first thing she told me when I entered Golden Temple. “Tum akeli nahi ho, hum tumhari maa hain.”

Elaborating on the personal element in her art, Indu says, “For me, as a person, I feel I can only talk about things that I have been through. If I feel that there is something which has disturbed me, that I really need to have a conversation on, I talk about it.”

Indu’s insight on the project made me realise that her art came from a deep recess within herself and also that love, longing, and pain were deeper and bigger than I realised, perhaps relative too. Perhaps I should look more, perhaps I will look more.

Artwork Courtesy: Indu Antony