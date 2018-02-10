Indra Nooyi Appointed By International Cricket Council Board As 1st Female Independent Director

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has appointed PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi as its first independent female director. The decision has been part of wide-ranging constitutional changes which are aimed at improving how the sport is governed. Under this, the ICC Full Council approved the introduction of an independent female director in June last year.

“I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC’s partners and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a new reason to follow every ball and shot,” Nooyi said.

Following her unanimous confirmation as the independent director in this Friday’s meeting, she’ll be joining the Board in June 2018 to align with the term of the ICC Independent Chairman. The independent director is appointed for a two-year term although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six-year consecutive period of service.

Nooyi has been consistently ranked among the World’s Most Powerful Women and is a global business leader. She is the Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, and also the chief architect of Performance with Purpose in the company. It was under her leadership that since 2006 PepsiCo has turned its focus on offering more nutritious foods and beverages, and making efforts to minimize its impact on the environment.

“Adding another independent director — particularly a female — is such an important step forward in improving our governance. To have someone of Indra’s caliber is fantastic news for the global game,” ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said.

H/T: The Times Of India