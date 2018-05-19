Indore Administration To Cancel Driver Licence If Found Guilty Of Committing A Crime Against Women

Indore has initiated a step against offenders committing crimes against women on road – their driving license will be cancelled. The city district administration believes that this will act as a deterrent to crimes against women.

On Thursday, Nishant Warwade announced plans to cancel driving licenses of habitual offenders who found guilty of molestation, eve-teasing and dowry harassment, during a meeting held to discuss ways to ensure road safety. He told the Times of India, “We will revoke driving licenses of people against whom multiple cases are registered for heinous crimes against women like molestation, rape, and dowry harassment.”

If the charges are not proven against the accused in the court, the license can be restored again, said Warwade. He claimed that action will be taken against offenders under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The act empowers the licensing authority to take such actions.

The Section 19 of the Act empowers the licensing authority to disqualify the repetitive offender from holding a driving license or revoke such licence.

