Indira Jaising Says That Society Needs A Change In The Mindset More Than Laws To Stop Child Rape

Our society has long reared a dangerous animal, its name is the paedophile, it’s always on the prowl and thus the reports of child rape and sexual abuse in the country never seem to seize.

Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising in a column that she recently wrote for Hindustan Times ‘Let’s Talk About Child Rape’ series addressed the most alarming problem pertaining to cases of child abuse in the country.

She writes, “Everyday newspapers carry reports of children being raped, yet the rate of conviction is as low as 29.6% and the pendency of cases is as high as 89%. It is difficult to understand this rate of pendency, which in my opinion cannot be attributed only to the lack of availability of judges or court time. Rather, it shows a lack of sensitivity on the part of the investigators and the decision makers.”

Sadly all of this is happening even when “The rape of children, unlike that of adults, requires very little evidence.” Thus Jaising raises, “In the case of adult women, there is a need to prove an absence of consent — something that is a non-issue when it comes to child rape. Why then should trials take so long?”

But that’s not the only issue that consumes Jaising. She has witnessed instances when the victim is dragged to the court and made to go through the ordeal of interrogation and invasive virginity tests even when they are uncalled for.

Jaising shares a case closely followed by her, “In the case of a 10-year-old from Chandigarh, who unfortunately gave birth to a child after being raped by her own uncle, I had made submissions to the Supreme Court that this should be an open and shut case for obvious reasons. While the police had arrested a relative, on doing a DNA test, it was found that the accused was an uncle of the child.” Thus the conviction of the uncle followed within days of his arrest, based entirely on forensic evidence.

Jaising believes that in the cases when the forensic evidence in sufficient enough “the child herself need not be a witness since the medical evidence and the DNA test established beyond doubt the sexual intercourse and the identity of the rapist. Both the identity of the rapist as well as the fact of sexual assault are proved.” Jaising believes that in such cases to examine the child would be nothing but victimising her.

She expresses that in these cases the conviction can be based entirely on forensic evidence and since it spares “the child humiliation during cross-examination” it should be followed in all cases.

Unfortunately, the issue is that “it is only the high-profile cases that get so much time, attention and resources.”

It is either the high profile cases that receive appropriate attention or the cases in which the victim is murdered after the rape. Jaising writes, “And when a raped woman or child is also murdered, the case is taken more seriously. One sees a pattern, concern for the dead and condemnation for the living, in cases of violence against women.”

She adds, “If only this kind of importance were given to every case of child rape, we would see a higher rate of conviction, that too speedily.”

Apparently, unnecessary interrogation is not the only ordeal that a victim of child rape goes through. Jaising shares a disturbing detail, “I have seen cases, in which even when there is no allegation of actual penetration, the police has called for a vaginal investigation.”

She raises, “Where is the need of the two-finger test when no actual penetration is alleged? This is not only re-victimisation of the child but also patently illegal. Although the Supreme Court has held that the two-finger test is unlawful, in the matter of Lillu @ Rajesh v. the State of Haryana (2013) 14 SCC 643, the test continues to take place.”

She also brings about the prejudices within the system and how it turns its back on the underprivileged. “Unknown children, on whom there is no media attention, are often failed by the criminal justice system. It is inevitably a class issue and the criminal justice system may ignore the meek and the powerless. Add to this a communal dimension or a caste dimension and attempts to obfuscate the issue by creating an atmosphere of prejudice against the victim will surface in a section of the media, ready and willing to obfuscate the issue,” Jaising writes.

Despite so many concerns and an increase in the number of such cases, is the government doing anything significant? Apparently not. In Jaising’s views the “death penalty, or a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, in the case of child rape” is not the answer.

She fears that the new ordinance would only increase the rates of acquittal and would, in fact, increase the chances of the victim getting murdered by the accused.

Jaising writes, “One has also to look at the mind of a criminal when considering the appropriate punishment. A criminal who may not necessarily want to murder a victim after the rape may well do so considering the punishment for rape and murder will be capital punishment.”

She adds, “I have personally handled cases in which it appeared the rapist had begun with the intention of committing rape but ended up murdering the victim in order to destroy evidence.”

She strongly believes that “Such laws, far from protecting child victims, will damage to them.”

The crux of the problem according to Jaising doesn’t, however, lie in the law or the system. She writes, “The problem lies in the neglect of children in our society. Despite the lip service we pay to children in terms of sympathy, we are a country which is extremely cruel to its children.”

She supports her point by quoting the example of kids who beg on almost every street in our country. She writes, “One look at children on the street begging for a living will convince us that we do not care for childhood as such. This form of cruelty does not disturb our conscience, but the rape of a child does. The degree of cruelty remains the same. Unless we strike at the root of cruelty to children in any form , we can hardly call ourselves a civilised society .”

Jaising shares how it is the change in mindset that would help more than a change in the law. She writes, “I would say that not by law alone can we end child rape. Rape within the family cannot be policed in every household. It is the mindset of a male family member that he is entitled to rape a child that must change .”

“A child is a living autonomous being, not the property of a parent in a custodial situation available for sexual abuse. Until our attitude to children changes, child rape will continue,” Jaising concludes.

H/T: Hindustan Times