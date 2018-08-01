Indira Jaising On Chauvinism In The Courtroom And The Fight Closest To Her Heart

Indira Jaising is a self-made, fierce, formidable, unabashedly honest lawyer and activist who takes over the world with her power and willed decisions. In a career span of over five decades and counting, Jaising is a woman with many firsts and laurels to her title. And, the recent mention in Fortune magazine’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders of 2018 added a feather to her cap as this was the first time when an Indian lawyer appeared on the list.

Jaising, who began practicing in the 1960s, is the first woman senior advocate to be designated by the Bombay High Court, the first Indian woman to be elected to the U.N. Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women, and the first woman to be appointed Additional Solicitor General of India. Be it fighting for human rights or stepping up the talk about sexual harassment in the court, Jaising has used her position and power to the best.

In a recent interview with Telegraph India, Jaising talked about her contribution to the legal system, the lack of women representation in the system, advice to the budding women lawyers, and more.

On early career challenges

“The challenges could have been several but I feel that given the kind of cases I chose to do, I was fulfilling a need, which nobody was addressing. For example, the trade union movement, workers, women, homeless people — nobody thought of representing them but I did. In that sense, I fulfilled a role and a need, so I didn’t have the challenge to having to battle for work or for clients — my clients always trusted me and I always had more than enough work to do. The challenges were in the court. The judges were like, “You’re crazy! How can you say that these homeless people have a right to life and that state has a duty to provide for them?””

On lack of representation of women in the system

“There certainly are not enough women in the profession and the evidence of that is that we have only one woman judge in the Supreme Court. If there were more women in the legal profession, you would see more judges. I, personally, believe that there has to be a conscious effort to encourage women to help them to come up, rather than push them down. Now, they get pushed down. Unfortunately, they’re still viewed as women rather than lawyers. I have heard a woman judge of the SC when sitting in court telling a male judge to not refer to her as a woman judge because she is a “judge”. So that shows you the extent to which there is a kind of chauvinist mindset.

There is a great need to change that kind of a mindset and yet, things are changing because women are not willing to accept it anymore. It’s not that society has done anything for them. Women have created a society of their own around them and they have succeeded, in that sense.”

On the changes since the 1960s

“Things have changed and certainly, the number of women has gone up. But more importantly, I think it’s now possible to talk openly about what’s wrong in the judiciary. At that time, nobody would do it so openly, with the contempt of court law around it. But now, people are willing to speak up if they see something wrong.”

On the fight closest to her

“I once represented a 10-year-old girl who was raped and who gave birth to a child. I thought to myself I can’t live with this as a lawyer, something has to be done. So I went to court and asked the judge to ensure that her medical expenditure, education and nutrition were taken care of and that she was allowed to integrate in society. She was given an anonymous identity so that when she walked on the road, people didn’t identify her as the girl who was raped and just working towards integrating her as a normal human being in society. It was one of the most tragic cases I have ever handled in my life because I really never thought I would see the day to represent a 10-year-old who gave birth to a child. It’s the kind of case that breaks your heart. If you’re able to do something about it, it’s also the most satisfying case.”

On her contribution to the system

“I think it would be democratising the system, encouraging people to speak up, not to be afraid of judges and to demonstrate that people from the margins of society, whether they are pavement-dwellers, hawkers, women who are otherwise considered people with no rights have a stake in the legal system. They have a claim to make of the judges, of the judiciary, and having succeeded in establishing their claims is a contribution I value, I would say.”

On her message to budding women lawyers

“I would say join the profession as there is a lot of scope for you. You can bring unique talents to the courtroom. It’s not about competing with men, it’s about your self and your commitment to human rights. And I think I am finding a lot of people, including women, who have worked in the corporate sector and have turned over and they now want to work on human rights. In a period of six months, I might have had three people coming to me from the corporate sector, saying that they want to switch to human rights, which I think is a very positive development.”

H/T: Telegraph India