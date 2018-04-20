Indira Jaising Becomes First Indian Lawyer To Be Included In Fortune’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders List

Named as one of the world’s 50 greatest leaders by Fortune Magazine, human rights lawyer Indira Jaising has become the first Indian lawyer to be featured in the list. This list is a compilation of “thinkers, speakers, and doers who are stepping up to meet today’s challenges.”

The announcement was made public on the very day the Supreme Court slammed Indira Jaising for asking for a probe into Judge Loya’s death, calling it an attempt to launch a frontal attack on the judiciary.

“This comes on a day when the Supreme Court says I am guilty of contempt for arguing that contempt action should be taken against the administrative committee of the High court for having transferred the CBI judge hearing the Loya case in violation of the direction of the Supreme Court, I stand by my submissions in court , I respect decisions of the Supreme Court more than they respect their own decisions,” said Jaising.

Jaising ranks at number 20 in Fortune’s ’50 Greatest Leaders’ of 2018. “When the poorest in India need a voice, they find one in Jaising, a lawyer who has dedicated her life to battling injustice,” Fortune stated.

“She has fought on behalf of victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster, helped Syrian Christian women in India win property rights equal to their male counterparts’, and helped draft India’s first domestic violence law,” it added. “Her work has recently led her to Myanmar, where she was appointed by the UN to lead an investigation into the persecution of Rohingya Muslims.”

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and architect Balkrishna Doshi were also added to the list, at 24th and 43rd ranks respectively.

H/T: NDTV and LiveLaw