‘Indigenius Artists’ By Sunita Nair Pays Homage To The Local Artisans Of India

Of late, indigenous art in India has been witnessing a new boom with art enthusiasts around the country and the world seeking to find out how folk and tribal artists of India are navigating through contemporary times. In a similar exercise, writer and editor Sunita Nair has compiled an anthology of indigenous art forms in India, titled Indigenius Artists.

The book, which is 329 pages rich, has been divided into two sections and is a vast coffee table book with photographs by Salamat Husain, grandson of MF Husain. With beautiful graphics by Fravashi Aga, the book explores art from all the prominent parts of India like Gond art (Madhya Pradesh), Mithila painting (Bihar), Warli (Maharashtra), Pattachitra cloth painting (Bengal and Odisha), Dhokra metal sculpture (Chattisgarh), Phad scroll painting (Rajasthan), shadow puppetry (Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka), Mata Ni Pachedi cloth painting (Gujarat), and Deccani scroll painting (Telangana).

In the book, Nair has attempted to trace how the artists from the rural part of India have been responding to and keeping pace with the fast changing urban world. According to her, indigenous “serious artists are driven equally by a deep-seated pride in their inheritance and a determination to its contemporary relevance.”

The book looks back at some of the most important art patrons in India who ensured that it doesn’t die with the changing times. Each chapter in the book showcases beautiful artworks along with the profiles as well as the pictures of the artists who have created them. The book thus gives an identity to the people who have never received any credit for their art which is cherished around the globe.

