India’s V Nanammal, 99, Shares Yoga Exercises Beneficial For Pregnant Women

Ninety-nine-year-old Mrs V Nanammal from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, learnt various Yoga asanas from her grandfather, who was a Registered Indian Medical Practitioner. Today, she can easily pull off 50 unique asanas, five minutes of pranayama, and five minutes of meditation that she does every day.

According to her – “Yoga has to be done before sunrise facing the east or during sunset, facing the west. It is at these times that the sky is rich in infrared rays, from which our bodies gain an enormous amount of power.”

Not a certified Yogini, but Nanammal’s Yoga skills are better than many professional gurus across the world. That explains why she won the 2016 Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India, followed by the Padma Shri recently.

Talking about the benefits ancient Indian Yoga has on human body, she, along with her son Mr V Balakrishnan, recently shared with The Better India how Yoga has been benefiting her family of more than 36 members.

The Yoga paati (yoga granny in Tamil), as she is fondly called, likes travelling so she can inspire and teach others Yoga. Her son Balakrishnan shares, “It is due to sirsasana that my mother has very good memory, hearing power and eyesight. She can still needle a thread in seconds. As you stand on your head during sirsasana, a lot of blood flows into your brain. One minute of sirsasana in the morning and one minute in the evening will go a long way in keeping your brain healthy and shielding your body from paralysis.”

According to the mother-son duo, the spinal cord is our second brain. Forward bend, backward bend, right bend, left bend, you should give some work to the spinal cord to strengthen it. There are a range of asanas to keep the spine happy, from simple ones like Shashangasana (rabbit pose) and Bhujangasana (cobra pose), to harder ones like Ustrasana (camel pose), Chakrasana (wheel pose), Dhanurasana (bow pose), Matsyasana (fish pose) and finally, the Sarvangasana (shoulder stand, the pose for all organs).

As far as the Nanammal is concerned, she likes Halasana (plough pose) the best for it is good at controlling blood sugar. She says, “All diseases start from the stomach. If you can do asanas that ease out the stomach, you will not get any disease. Halasana is the best for the liver, the pancreas and the stomach.”

There are many misconceptions about Yoga, for example, pregnant women shouldn’t try the complicated positions. About this, the duo suggests, “The main asana that pregnant women must do is Pranayama as it trains them to hold their breath and push fast, a motion that is key for childbirth. All animals shout and take in air when they give birth. When oxygen levels are high in the body, normal delivery will happen naturally. The art of breathing has, in fact, been running through the lives of Indians for ages. From controlling the breath during Kabaddi to making tunes through flute and nadaswaram, from roaring the conch when someone dies, the use of breath has been mastered in India through centuries. However, today we have lost it. Pranayama is the best way to bring it back.”

h/t: The Better India