India’s Rotavac Vaccine Gets Pre-Qualified Tag From WHO To Fight Diarrhoea Worldwide

The Rotavac Vaccine, created to fight Diarrhoea, which affects almost every child before the age of five, gets pre-qualified from WHO. The significant feature that sets this vaccine apart from the others is that it was completely formulated and developed locally in India.

Infecting nearly every child at least once before the age of five through the fecal-oral route, Diarrhoea is caused by a host of bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms. According to a study, Rotavirus is the most common cause of this disease. With each rotavirus infection, the immunity of the patient increases and after some time the severity decreases. As a result, adults are rarely infected with rotavirus.

According to a report of The Better India, in 2013, 37% of the children died due to the rotavirus infection in India, and 215,000 children died worldwide. As per the statistics available, around 2,00,000 children from lower and middle-income households die from rotavirus infection in India alone.

Developed by Bharat Biotech Limited, Rotavac Vaccine was prepared through the isolation of the 116E strain of the live virus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) between 1986 and 1988. It was later developed through an extensive public-private social innovation partnership, over a period of almost two decades.

For the first time, the vaccination has got the pre-qualified tag from World Health Organisation. This means that it can now be sold internationally across many countries in Africa and South America. According to the statement of Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella, about 90 lakh children in nine Indian states have been vaccinated. He also claimed that the vaccine does not carry any chances of causing infants to develop a bowel disorder.

“Some medics have raised concerns that the rotavirus vaccine carried a small chance of causing infants to develop a bowel disorder; but the Rotavac vaccine, having been tested in the field for over a year, has not shown any negative effect,” says Krishna.

The vaccination was included in National Immunisation Programme in 2016 by the government. Getting pre-qualified tag by WHO also increases the scope for credible industrial, scientific and regulatory processes to develop more vaccines in India.

H/T: The Better India