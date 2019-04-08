India’s Rana Ayyub On The List Of 10 Journalists Under Threat For Pursuing The Truth

Time magazine and a dozen leading news organizations called the One Free Press Coalition have released a list of 10 journalists threatened for pursuing the truth. Award-winning journalist and author of Gujarat Files, Rana Ayyub is also on the list. Known for the lengths she is ready to go to present honest journalism like the time when she went undercover to dig the truth behind the 2002 Gujarat communal riots.

Ayyub has spent her career covering taboo subjects, like violence against lower-caste groups in India and has been harassed for it on social media, apart from getting threats of gang rape or murder and humiliating comments.

“Not sure how I should feel about being on this list. But here I am. Among the 10 journalists facing the most urgent threats to press freedom around the world,” she said.

“When a fake tweet that defended child rapists and said that Muslims are not safe in India was falsely attributed to Ayyub, dangerous online attacks against her (Ayyub) have escalated. Her face has been morphed in videos and content calling for her to be gang-raped ‘if she didn’t stop talking against Hindus and [Narendra] Modi’ has been circulating widely. Most concerning, she has been doxed — that is her address and personal phone number have been made public — creating the real possibility for her cyber-attacks to become physical attacks. Although the fake tweet and account have since been deleted, other fake tweets have been circulating,” the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) said.

H/T: Firstpost