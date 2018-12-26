India’s Oldest Traditional Midwife, Narasamma Passes Away At The Age Of 98

India’s oldest traditional midwife, Narasamma, passed away at the age of 98 on 25th December in a hospital in Bengaluru. A Padma Shri awardee, Narasamma had been suffering from a severe lung ailment and for the last five days, she had been breathing with the help of a ventilator. In the last 77 years, Narasamma has helped in the delivery of over 15,000 babies.

Survived by four sons and three daughters, her death has saddened many who were inspired by her work. At the young age of 20, she had started assisting women giving birth in underdeveloped areas of Tumakuru free of cost, in the 1940s. For more than 70 years she continued her work, right until she fell ill in late 2017. Her years devoted to this selfless cause earned her the moniker ‘Sulagatti’ which means ‘delivery work’ in Kannada and she was conferred the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day this year.



On Wednesday, the state government will organize a funeral at her home district. Her son Sriram shared that his mother was the go-to person in Pavagada for pregnant women.



“Margamma (her grandmother) herself was locally famous in Tumakuru for delivering babies around 70 years ago. When she (Narasamma) delivered her aunt’s child – her first – her aunt remarked ‘Narsu, your hands are special’. That was the start,” Sriram added.

H/T: The Quint