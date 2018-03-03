India’s Leading Sailor, Dr Rohini Rau, Recalls The Day A Room Full Of Men Denied Her Olympic Dream

Sailing from the age of 10, Rohini Rau has conquered many stormy waves in the sea of life. But with each collision, she straightens up the mast of her boat and prepares to meet the winds.

Always being the Captain of her life, Rohini talks about her second love for medicine and the adventures of being a Ted Fellow. Excerpts:

Tell us something sailing taught you which you keep applying in your life?

Sailing made me feel independent. I have conquered fear and learned to be one with the boat, with the ocean. It was difficult at first to adjust to windy, rough storms and you had to be strong mentally and physically in order to adjust to the hurricane-like situations. Sailing has thus taught me to grab every opportunity that comes my way.

While sailing, one has to find the right side of the boat and try their best to avoid collisions. It also taught me to always prepare for the unexpected and you haven’t finished till you have crossed the finish line.

Can you recall your first ever sailing experience?

I was taken to the sea at the age of one. (laughs) But one of the earliest experiences I remember is when at a club race in Chennai, we were on this boat called the Enterprise. While we were sailing, I saw a dolphin swimming right next to our boat. It was one of the most beautiful sights ever.

What was your bond like with Pallavi Naikwas, your partner in winning the gold medal for India in Sailing at an International meet?

We were the first female team to win in a sport on the international level. We couldn’t even believe we had won, making history that day. Both of us were pursuing our studies, she was doing BBA and I was doing medicine. We had even planned to go for the Asian games but her parents put their foot down. But that’s okay. I went for the Laser Radial which is a one person sailing competition. That taught me to be independent. But we are still the best of friends. Trust me, having sailor friends gives you the least drama. They understand you better and don’t mind when you don’t keep in touch.

Let’s add some drama! Was there a situation where you felt trapped between ‘the devil and the deep blue sea’?

When we were practicing for the World Championships in France, Pallavi and I capsized the boat and it wasn’t such a big deal as we had done this many times in the past. But then the boat wasn’t coming up. Apparently, the mast of the boat had got stuck in the small hills under the water. And the more we were trying to pull it up, the more the boat was sinking. And Pallavi has asthma which was getting worse at that time due to the extreme cold. We couldn’t figure out what to do.

Finally, a motorboat came and rescued us. And the very next day we had our championships. From getting back the spirit to fixing the mast straight, everything had to be in place.

Did you ever feel like ‘chock-a-block’?

There was this one time in May 2012, where I missed qualifying for the 2012 Olympic Games by only one country at the World Championships in Germany. But then India was asked to nominate someone to represent the country. Everyone obviously thought it would be me as I was the closest. My mom even bought tickets to the game.

But some men sitting in a meeting room decided that I shouldn’t go and instead an Army man should be sent. They said I could always apply at the next Olympic games which were after four years. I had given my life for this day. I sacrificed my medical exams only for these people to let all the sacrifices go to waste in one second. The coach even gave a bad report about me because he heard from somewhere that I would not take him as my coach if I qualified for the Olympics. I was extremely hurt that they failed to understand my hard work and pain.

Was that the reason behind switching from sailing to being a full-time doctor?

I always knew that sailing is not something I can do for the rest of my life. Also, I didn’t want to be a coach in the future. Many assumed that because I was into sports, I would become a sports doctor. But my mind was fixated on general medicine because I wanted to help everyone around me.

After seven years I finally completed my medicine course. The acting dean of my college was a boxer so he was extremely supportive and pushed me to go for the sailing competitions and said I could always come back and give my exams.

You’re also a TED Fellow. Have you met anyone who inspired you?

The year 2009 was the first time TED came to India and I applied. I’m so grateful that I got in. It’s an exclusive group and I got to be a part of three main conferences in India, Canada, and Tanzania.

One person who has really inspired me is Dr. Steve Boyes, the driving force behind the Okavango Wilderness Project. With a team of explorers, he has set out to research and protect the rivers in Angola. Through a series of unique canoe-and mountain bike–based expeditions into the least known, most inaccessible parts of the watershed in south-eastern Angola, they have been surveying the sources of the river systems and collecting data to help inform strategies to protect them. Till now they have found over 35 new species of plants, amphibians and fish.

You had written an article about your travel to rural Angola as a healthcare researcher for a survey. Share some of the experiences?

The capital of Angola is the most expensive city in the world. A plate of basic food will cost you Rs 3000. This is because they don’t grow their food. They import it from other countries. But rural Angola doesn’t even have basic amenities like healthcare and food.

I asked Dr. Steve if I could help in the project and surprisingly, he said yes. We used to camp in tents and their rivers are so clean and pure – you can drink water from them. In India, people are coming up with all fancy ways to grow organic food but if you come to these places, they grow authentic organic food. I will be going again next year to get a better sense of what medical facilities they lack and how it can be made better.

You’re also a part of the Global Shapers community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum. Any particular project you would like to talk about?

Global Shapers has people under the age of 30. Each hub follows this motto called ‘Act Locally, Think Globally’. I founded the Chennai hub and in that, a local project called ‘Kabadiwalla Konnect’ has been started. It is an information service through a mobile app that helps you handle your recyclable waste responsibly. They connect you to your local scrap-dealer and it also strengthens these scrap-dealers making them independent. They advise them on how they itself can refine the plastic and sell it to industries for a good price.

You seem to have a strong bond with your family, especially your 92-year-old grandmother. Any particular lesson you learned from her that you apply in your life?

My family has had a huge influence on me. From my mom who studied marine biology to my dad who is an amazing orator to my brother who despite his obesity and dyslexia pushed through it all and became successful in everything he took up.

Coming to my grandmother, I’m her ’Golden Girl’. There was this one time when I thought I should give up on medicine and all she said was ‘I know you can do it, just believe in yourself,’ and well her words did come true. She also keeps saying that smiling is infectious and it really helps in keeping you positive and calm in any situation.

And how did you meet your husband Krishnakumar?

We both were in the same school but we were just classmates back then. The only thing common between us is that we were both good in sports, he is in swimming and me in sailing.

Then he went abroad to pursue his engineering but he felt something was missing and he came back and decided to be a theatre artist. He used to keep in touch with my mother more than me as she too was involved in theatre. Then later we met, went out and just like that got married! I knew I never wanted to marry a doctor because I didn’t want to have the same boring medicine conversations at the table every day. (laughs)

Any particular talent/skill that you have introduced to each other?

Well, I love dancing and I have learned various art forms like Bharatanatyam, Jazz ballet, and Salsa. So he actually took Salsa classes to impress me.

And what I have learned from him is to be open to new experiences. From childhood, I used to always follow rules. But through his life, he inspired me to always do things that make you happy. Leaving engineering for theatre was a big step but he took it anyway and went on to be the youngest director at 25 in theatre.

You both have busy schedules. How do you find time for each other?

Both of us are traveling constantly because of our work. But that understanding, freedom, and communication are there which lets us know that we have each other’s back at the end of the day. I’m so glad that I have someone who gives me my space and lets me do what I love.

I saw a few pictures of the both of you at ‘Garage Gang’. What is it about and what was your role?

Garage Gang is a show we did and it is centered on a girl who is criticized by her teacher for not being able to imagine and write a story. Then she goes to her grandfather’s garage and writes about the different people she meets there only to reveal in the end that all those experiences with the people at the garage were a part of her imagination.

KK was acting for one of the shows and so there was no one to handle the lights. That’s when I did my international debut in lighting. (laughs)

What is your regular day like?

From 7am to 2pm, I work at the Kauvery Hospital. So by 5.30-6 I wake up and have my breakfast. Then once I have my lunch, I go to the gym. It’s been 3 years since I haven’t gone to the gym. I used to insanely train for 15 years. But when I left it, I realized I was getting tired easily and not feeling very motivated. That’s when I joined it back.

On some days, I also do hospital clowning which is a program in health care facilities that involve visits from specially trained clowns.

Where do you see yourself at 50?

I never plan for the future. The only time I planned ahead was in my 12th standard when I chose all the possible science subjects because I didn’t want to lose out on any opportunity that I might choose to take up in the future. But yes, I definitely want to be more financially stable and grab all opportunities that come my way.

You have visited over 40 countries. Which country would be your getaway destination?

For sailing, I love the waters of Portugal and as a holiday destination, I love Venice because I’ve spent a lot of quiet time there and experienced a profound sense of peace. Can’t wait to take KK there soon!

If you had a chance to go back and start all over again, anything you’d like to change?

Maybe I would like to complete my MBBS in five years rather than the seven long years I took. But everything happens for a reason so thinking about it again, I’m glad that happened too.

This article was first published on September 19, 2017.