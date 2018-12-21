India’s Former Opening Batsman, W.V. Raman, Appointed As Women’s Cricket Team Head Coach

W.V. Raman, who has been the Tamil Nadu head coach, Bengal head coach, Kings XI Punjab assistant coach, Kolkata Knight Riders batting coach and interim coach of India Under-19 team, has been appointed as the Indian women’s cricket team head coach.

Ten candidates were interviewed by a three-member ad-hoc committee- former India captain and coach Kapil Dev, former India opener and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad and former India women’s team captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

“The ad-hoc committee decided on the following three names in the order of preference: 1) Gary Kirsten, 2) WV Raman, 3) Venkatesh Prasad. However, Mr. Kirsten was unable to take up this assignment due to his ongoing contract with an Indian Premier League franchise, which would have entailed Conflict of Interest as per the BCCI constitution. In view of this, the BCCI appointed Mr. Raman as the Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket team,” the BCCI stated.

Raman will be assuming the position of the women’s coach that had been vacant since November 30, when Ramesh Powar’s tenure expired.

