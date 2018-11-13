India’s First Woman Event Manager Vandana Mohan To Plan Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding

Since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding date, people have been dying to know the smallest detail of this dream wedding which is going to take place at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como, Italy, on 14 and 15 November. Any guesses who is arranging this milestone for the couple? It is celebrity wedding planner Vandana Mohan.

The first woman event manager in India, Vandana, under her company Backstage Productions Pvt. Limited, initially started with managing events for brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Ferragamo.

In 2003, she managed a client’s daughter’s wedding which led to the foundation of The Wedding Design Company. Today, she one of India’s top wedding planners, managing some of the biggest weddings, having arranged more than 500 of them.

H/T: The Quint