India’s First All-Women Party Representing Underprivileged Women Launched In Delhi

To fight issues like women’s reservation in Parliament and workplace harassment, an all-women party has been launched in Delhi. Inspired by the United States’ National Women’s Party, the party was launched by a doctor and social activist on Tuesday.

Swetha Shetty, who’d be heading the newly-formed National Women’s Party (NWP), said that the party aims to represent women and the focus would be fighting for those underprivileged women who “have suffered at the hands of system”, “those who have run from office to office in expectation of some help to make their lives better and got nothing,” and “those who suffered from domestic abuse or are struggling against the social establishment.”

“The actual ground work for National Women’s Party began in 2012. The motive behind formation of National Women Party is to get 50 percent reservation for women candidates in Lok Sabha Election. Even in 2018 women rights are easily ignored and there is so much violence against women and no significant reformations are being considered so far hence we felt the need for women party,” Shetty added.

She further shared that it was while working for an NGO in Telangana that she decided to start a mass movement. Explaining the purpose of the party, Shetty said, “The political world in India has been majorly male dominated and women have always felt excluded. The party will attempt to eradicate the present challenges as there is need for women participants who understand the subject more delicately. Women empowerment will be a fair play to persistent paradoxes of our times.”

While Shetty has not talked about any plans of contesting in elections yet, she has urged women to join her party and add to the movement.

H/T: Firstpost