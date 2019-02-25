India’s Apurvi Chandela Makes World Record, Wins Gold In ISSF World Cup 2019

In the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India’s Apurvi Chandela made a world record by winning the gold in women’s 10m air rifle with an amazing score of 252.9 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

“I beat my own self in a way and I am definitely going to take the confidence ahead to motivate me more,” Chandela said. “It’s been a bit tough but I have been practicing and not giving up. I am glad that I got the result today, there is a lot more to work on. A lot of important competitions ahead, so will look forward to bettering the performance.”

In the Rio Olympics, Chandela had finished 34th in the qualifying round, leaving her disheartened for more than 6 months since the games ended.

“She was really disheartened. She is a person who always keeps to herself and it was difficult for us to know what was going on. But, because we are a family, which understands sports so we gave her the support she needed,” her mother Bindu Rathore said. And this time, to be the emotional support her daughter needed, Rathore was in the stands at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

“The start wasn’t the best but the way she finished was world class. She shot more than 10.5 in most shots. She has been struggling in the final but in the last three-four months, we have been working to keep her calm and she has improved,” coach Manpat said.

“Earlier I used to take less time to shoot, but now my technique has changed a little. I take a little longer now. When I came to know that I was in the top, I did have a bit of nerves, but I was asking myself to stay a bit calm and that it’s just a matter of a few more shots,” Chandela confessed.

H/T: Scroll.in