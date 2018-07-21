Indian Wrestler Mansi Ahlawat Claims Silver In The Junior Asian Wrestling Championships

On Friday, India’s Mansi Ahlawat claimed silver in 57kg category in women’s freestyle in the Junior Asian Wrestling Championships at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. She reached the final but lost to Japan’s Akie Hania 0-10.

Still unable to believe that she lost, as it was her dream to win the gold medal, she said, “I never thought I would lose 10-0. My father and Mandeep (her coach) are traveling with me and I wanted to win the gold medal. I had never wrestled the Japanese wrestler before. This was not the way it should have ended.”

But even though Mansi had not been able to realize her dream, the nation is still proud of her feat. “I can do anything a man can do. Except physical appearance, there is no difference between a man and a woman. Can’t think of anything men do that I can’t,” Mansi had said when she was 14. Even then she believed in working hard “more than anyone else does. I can’t imagine myself doing anything else.”

“We used to read all those news items about violence against women. I wanted my girls to be so strong that no one could harm them,” said Pawan Ahlawat, her father. “I will do everything I can. I keep asking my children to not look at me, but look at the future they will have.”

And looks like he succeeded in giving that future to his daughter.

H/T: The Indian Express and Livemint