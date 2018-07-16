Indian Women’s Hockey Team To Participate In World Cup 2018 For The First Time In 8 Years

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be participating in the prestigious World Cup 2018, to be held between 21 July and 5 August in London, for the first time in eight years. Though no other player in the team apart from Deepika Thakur and captain Rani Rampal has ever played at a World Cup, Rani is confident that her team’s experience will give them an edge in the World Cup 2018.

“It is a plus point for us that this team barring only three or four players have been playing together for over two years now and have had good international exposure with many of them having more than 100 or 150 plus international caps for India,” Rani said.

“Every player in the team has grown from strength to strength and I am confident we will do well at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018,” she added. “The team is extremely excited and we have waited for this moment ever since we won the Asia Cup last year. For almost everyone on the team, this will be a first-time experience to be playing at the World Cup.”

They will be playing their first match, India vs England, on 21 July.

H/T: Firstpost