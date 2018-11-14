Indian Women’s Football Team Reaches Olympic Qualifiers 2nd Round For The First Time Ever

On Tuesday, the Indian women’s football team reached the for the Olympic Qualifiers second round, to be played in April next year, for the first time ever, after they finished second behind table-toppers Myanmar.

The Indian team played amazingly when they were faced with Myanmar team who scored a goal in the first three minutes. Not losing hope to the repeated setbacks in the game, India pushed forward for the equaliser and in the 23rd minute 19-year-old Ratanbala Devi scored a spectacular goal.

In the second half, player Bala Devi’s cross-cum-shot landed the team another goal. Despite facing tough competition from Myanmar, the Indian team performed admirably, with Aditi becoming India’s best player of the second half as she made a number of saves.

H/T: Hindustan Times