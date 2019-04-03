Indian Women’s Football Match Against Indonesia Is A “Mental Litmus Test For The Team”, Says Coach Maymol Rocky

While the Indian women’s football team has played 14 international matches, including two friendly matches against Indonesia before coming to Myanmar for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, coach Maymol Rocky describes the upcoming game against Indonesia as a “mental litmus test for her team with incredibly high stakes.”

At the official pre-tournament press conference of AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, the coach said, “It will be a litmus test for us mentally. We need to be mentally strong, and aggressive. Every team will want to start the Olympic qualifiers Round 2 with a win, and so do we. A win in the first match will put us in a good position for qualification, which we are aiming for.”

“We had played two friendly matches against Indonesia in January, and they (Indonesia) showed that they can be tough opponents. The fact that we had won the two matches makes it harder for us mentally. We cannot underestimate them, and take it for granted that we shall beat them this time as well.”

It’s been a week since the women’s team has been sweating it out in Mandalay, Myanmar, to prepare for the match, and skipper Ashalata Devi says she is ready to take on the challenges head-on. “We are aiming to qualify to Round 3. We are extremely glad to have accumulated the exposure, and experience through the friendly matches that we have played before coming here to Myanmar,” she said. “Constant competitive environment in a match setting has helped us develop our confidence. Today we are aware of our capabilities. If we play to the best of our abilities, we can defeat some of the best teams in the region.”

Adding to it, she also said, “We need to be on the top of our game if we are to get a win. They play a fast style and are deadly on the wings. We need to be careful of that.”

