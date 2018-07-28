Indian Women’s Compound Archery Team Becomes World No. 1 Ahead Of Asian Games

On Thursday, India secured the top rank, jumping from the fifth position, in the compound archery women’s team category. This is the first time India has been ranked number one, reported The Times of India.

The team, which includes V Jyothi Surekha, Trisha Deb, P Lily Chanu, Muskan Kirar, Divya Dhayal, and Madhumita, now has 342.6 points, leaving the Chinese Taipei team behind by six points.

ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA on Twitter Compound women team earned top rank in world and created history in #Indian #archery… congratulations to all the team members who worked really hard for getting this position. Congratulations and thanks to each and every person behind this achievement. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #worldranking

Ahead of the Asian Games, this is a significant achievement for the team. In the World Cup stages this season, the team’s performance has been greatly appreciated, as they won a silver medal each in the Antalya and Berlin legs.

While Jyothi Surekha and Muskan Kirar were part of both the silver-winning teams, Divya Dhayal was the third member in Antalya and Trisha Deb in Berlin.