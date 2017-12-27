Indian Women Spoke Up At Their Homes Because Their Role Models Did On TV: Ekta Kapoor

While Bollywood may be just realizing the importance of women-oriented mainstream movies, our TV screens had been showing storylines mainly governed by the women. And while we are on the topic, how can we forget the TV Industry tsarina, Ekta Kapoor, who gave us hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

“Just because they wear saris or salwar-kameez, we didn’t give importance that they are feminist in nature. What many failed to notice is that these characters were strong natured, opinionated and inspiring. Two Columbian students have done a research on Indian psychology and it has been proven that between 2001 and 2005, women in India got a chance to speak up at their homes only because their role models did [on TV],” said Ekta.

One has to accept that she does have a hang of what the demand of the audience is, i.e. hard-hitting stories, as her latest web series, Bose: Dead/Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao, have been an instant hit.

“We’ve got such interesting political stories, but as a country, we’re scared talking about them thinking someone will say something… We expect our leaders to follow our idea of them, which is wrong because in a way we take away their individuality. I hoped to do that with the show. I decided to take on all wrath, but, in no way, changed the history,” she added.

