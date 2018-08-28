Indian Women Journalists Share Instances Of Online Abuse, Trolling, And Receiving Rape Threats

Social media has become the perfect medium through which trolls abuse, stalk, harass, and threaten women with rape and death.

Recently, The Quint interviewed Indian women journalists who have themselves been the victims of trolling.

“A couple of years ago, I received a rape threat on Twitter. Being a journalist, and a woman with an opinion, I often catch the ire of the ‘patriarchs’ of Twitter. Yet, I’d never received a rape threat. When I did, I was not going to take it silently. I went to the cops, filed an FIR, despite the cops’ indifference. It has been years and nothing has moved,” shared Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor of The Hindu.

“Social media is an extension of society. You don’t see women having opinions in the real world and if they do, the society usually muzzles them. When the same people graduate to social media, they end up repeating what they have learned for years,” said Namita Bhandare, Senior Journalist.

“Social media is a democratic space. If I have a Twitter or a Facebook or an Instagram account, I have the opportunity to voice my opinion. Irrespective of the background that I am coming from, the opportunity is always there. For the average Indian person, that is an aberration, because women are neither given the opportunity nor the agency to voice their opinion otherwise,” she added.

As per an Amnesty International Report, which surveyed women across eight countries, 23% of them have experienced online abuse or harassment. 59% of them said that they suffered the abuse by total strangers.

Rana Ayyub, a journalist and an author, faced the worst of trolls when her face was morphed into a pornographic video. “They sent it to my relatives, my parents and my neighbors. It was unbelievable,” she said.

“My trolling is very predictable and it has not changed in the last 10 years. I am called everything from Jihaadi Jane to a sex slave, almost everything that has my religion and religious identity linked to it. I wake up to being called an anti-Indian and expletives, rape threats. The most predictable one is to ask me to leave the country and go to Pakistan. Calling me a sold-out woman, a prostitute, a slut who sells her journalism for money. I mean, this is routine for me,” she added.

Journalist Neha Dixit remembers how her number, home address and private family photos were circulated on social media and she also received rape and death threats for doing her job.

“I have started finding trolling very amusing because it is one-sided, misogynistic and sexist. Once a man was constantly trolling me, trolling me and he said that I was the wife of an Al Qaeda operative. I said, why can’t I be the operative, why do I have to be the wife of someone here also? So, even by calling me a terrorist, I am not given the agency,” she said.

“I am being trolled for the stories that I write, but everyone ends up talking about my trolling and not the cause that I was writing about. As a result, trolling ends up muzzling us on more ends than one,” she added.

While one may try to stay calm with the thought that ‘virtual’ abuse is limited to social media, it often turns into physical abuse. “On 17 April, my house was fire-bombed. Anything could have happened. But, by the grace of god, nothing happened,” said Patricia Mukhim, Editor, Shillong Times.

“If they want to debate on issues, they should debate with me face-to-face and they should not get personal. There is a lengthy article written by some guy where he is speaking about my personal life and how I had a bad relationship with my Khasi husband. He said this is why I am taking it out on a Khasi male. This is not done. Let’s stick to issues and let’s not get personal,” she added.

It was the year 2017, when The Hindu’s senior reporter, Vijaita Singh was severely trolled when she busted the fake news on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

“There was a case last year regarding the death of several children in a hospital in Gorakhpur. Misinformation was being spread rampantly on Twitter. I came across one such tweet, that said that Kafeel Khan was related to a former UP DGP and that is why no action was being taken against him by the government. So I spoke to the former DGP and asked him whether Kafeel Khan was related to him. He said no. I quote tweeted the malicious tweet and discredited the information. Soon after that, a barrage of rape threats started pouring on my timeline and I was quite frankly taken aback,” she said.

“So, I went to the police to file an FIR. It took a lot of connections to file one FIR. The police was like, ‘How is it a crime? Madam, why are you feeling so bad?’ It was only after I reached out to the commissioner of police that a complaint was registered,” she added. But a year had gone by since she filled the complaint and no action has been taken.

Often the victims of cyber abuse choose to let the matter go and do not register a complaint and when some muster the courage to file a complaint, they are not taken seriously. So, what to do when faced with cyber abuse?

H/T: The Quint