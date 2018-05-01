Indian Women Cinematographers On Breaking Stereotypes And ‘Will She Be Able To Handle The Pressure?’

There was a time when professional domains were expected to be decided on the basis of one’s gender, today it is passion and interest that guide an individual’s choice of career. But what do you think, could society’s patriarchal paradigm see a major shift that easy and soon?

Many jobs and professions that earlier were for ‘men only’, if not as explicitly, but are still holding onto their ‘women are too weak for this’ perceptions. And though this fight of clearing the wrong notions is important and a long one, but to say the least, it is frustrating. It is frustrating because no individual, man or woman, should be expected to prove his or her caliber and tenacity; needless to add, woman is not the weaker sex. It never was, physically or mentally.

And so today, when Bollywood is all into praising and promoting women-centric movies, gathering accolades for being a free-spirited industry and many technical fields in filmmaking boast of gender parity, it is extremely disappointing to know that women still have to fight against inherent sexism if it is behind the screen roles of cinematographers, DOPs etc. they’re aiming for.

Recently, during an interaction with the media, superstar Amitabh Bachchan rightly pointed out how during his earlier days, the only women present on the set would be the actress and her mother. Cut to present day, while close to 100 female DoPs (Director of Photography) are currently active in the Indian entertainment industry, only a handful helm projects in mainstream cinema. As a matter of fact, not just in India but even in Hollywood, cinematography hasn’t turned out to be a level-playing field.

In an article, The Times Of India puts together the thoughts and views of some of the few leading women cinematographers:

Priya Seth

Priya Seth, who has shot big-budget films with A-list actors like Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Airlift (2016) and Chef (2017) respectively, said, “For women cinematographers, the system doesn’t help in getting them their big break. It’s somebody who believes in them who gives them the opportunity. For somebody like me, it was director Raja Menon who gave me a fair opportunity. When I was going to shoot Airlift, the question that was posed was, ‘Will she be able to handle the pressure?’ These questions are never asked when a man is involved. There hasn’t been a systemic change in the industry per se. However, overall there has been a visible increase in the number of female cinematographers in the past 10 years in the industry. But in mainstream cinema, there aren’t that many. Also, what happens is that people want to work with those who they are comfortable with. It’s basically a boy’s club. That’s where the crux of the problem is.”

Women are far better at organising than men, said Director Raja Krishna Menon. “The general perception is that women are better with emotional subjects rather than action-driven content. But it’s a question of perspective. I like to take advantage of the difference in perspective that one’s gender brings about and I don’t see it as a drawback. It’s a technical field and the camera used to weigh 50 odd kilos until recently. Perhaps, it’s the fault of gender stereotyping that many women in the past didn’t opt for cinematography. It’s also seen as a physically demanding job, as opposed to something like editing. More women need to come out and shoot films like Airlift and prove them wrong. In fact, I am surprised how often I am asked why I chose to work with a female cinematographer on Airlift. I knew I was going to work with Priya and her gender was something that didn’t even cross my mind. Someone like her makes my job easier. In fact, I work with many female crew-members on my set.”

Sunita Radia

After training under cameraman Binod Pradhan, cinematographer Sunita Radia, who shot the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz-starrer Baadshaho (2017) and Hate Story 4 recently, shared, “Cinematography has been a male-dominated profession. Eighteen years ago when I started out, there weren’t too many women in the camera department. Earlier, it was believed that women couldn’t carry heavy equipment. One has to carry approximately 12-15 kilos as that’s how much a camera weighs.”

Citing an example about the deep-rooted sexism that’s prevalent, Sunita added, “A reviewer who had critiqued Baadshaho praised my cinematography in the film and referred to me as Sunit Radia, assuming that I was a man. The perception is such that the cinematographer is always male.” Priya adds, “Today, I have done big films and I know that I am talented; earlier, I was questioning my capabilities because I didn’t know any better. It took me 10 years longer than my male counterparts to reach where I am today. Nobody will accept it, but it’s a fact.”

Neha Parti Matiyani

Neha Parti Matiyani, a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate, kicked off her career as an independent cinematographer after having assisted cameraman Ravi K Chandran for five years, shared that unlike many others, she didn’t have to struggle a lot to get a break, as she had started her career working in films made by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. The lady who shot the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania said, “People are opening up to working with female cinematographers. It is assumed that men are good at their job until they go completely wrong. When it comes to women, they have to prove their worth before everyone starts believing that they can do the job. As a cinematographer, you have a minimum of 35 people working under you. That’s not all; you have to practically run the set. Once you shoot a big film successfully, there is no stopping you. Then, gender ceases to be a point of contention. But I can’t deny the fact that if a man and woman had the same qualifications, then the man would get the job.”

Cinematographer Fowzia Fathima who started out in the late 1990s, said, “At that time, work would rather go to a lesser-equipped male DoP than a well-trained female. It’s because of the mindset. There was an innate confidence and belief when a man was behind the camera. However, today there are more women entering the field and there is a slight shift in perspective. Sometimes, the perception that cinematography is a man’s job’ is often used as a tool to deny women DoPs opportunities.”

Fowzia Fathima

Given that a number of young female cinematographers are trying to break stereotypes and make a mark, Fowzia along with other colleagues formed the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective’ (IWCC) last year on International Women’s Day. Fowzia said, “Women DoPs formed the collective to register their presence, for the younger generation to have a peer group and strong women role models in the field of cinematography to identify with. Essentially, it acts as a professional support group. We launched the collective last year and today, we have more than 100 members.”

A concerted effort to encourage women to be a part of every department of filmmaking is indeed the need of the hour.

H/T: The Times Of India