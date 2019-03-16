Indian Students In Support Of ‘Fridays For Future’ Protest Against Climate Change

Hundreds of students came out on the streets on Friday, March 15, holding up placards in support of the ‘Fridays For Future’ protest against climate change. Greta Thunberg started this protest in August 2018 by skipping school on Friday to protest climate change outside the Swedish Parliament.

Inspired by her, thousands of students from all over the world have started doing the same, skipping school on Fridays and rallying to urge their governments to take action. In India, students from cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bhavnagar, and Udaipur took part in the protests.

Around 500 students in Delhi NCR came to participate in the movement, holding placards with slogans like “I can’t breathe. Should I stop going to school?”, “Kids need clean air”, and “No more excuses”.

Arya Gupta, a 13-year-old from Delhi, told The Indian Express, “My teachers say we must cover our face when we go out in winters, but I fall sick even in summers too. I can’t play outside, and if I do I can’t breathe.”

The Punjab land preservation bill 2019, which allows for the Aravalli Hills to be open for activities such as mining and real estate development, was also protested by the students.

A class 12 student from Gurgaon’s Heritage School said, “If the Aravallis are destroyed, we would lose a major carbon sink. Along with losing flora and fauna, the amount of greenhouse gases will significantly increase.”

H/T: India Tribune

Feature Image