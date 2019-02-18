Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand To Aid South-African Runner Castor Semenya In Challenging Testosterone Rule

In 2014, sprinter Dutee Chand faced the darkest phase of her life when she was preparing for the Glasgow Commonwealth and Incheon Asian Games and “failed” a hyperandrogenism test. Following this, her name was removed from the CWG team and also from the Asian Games until the IAAF removed the hyperandrogenism guidelines.

And now, Caster Semenya, the two-time Olympic champion from South Africa will be legally challenging track and field’s world governing body for its rule that limits the permitted testosterone levels in female athletes competing in middle distance events.

“When I took up the fight against the IAAF’s law, I had no clue what it was all about. I was a naive girl from a remote village in Odisha who knew about nothing more than training and competing. I wasn’t prepared at all. Fortunately for Semenya, this won’t be the case. She is already a star and champion who is strong enough to deal with such trials,” Dutee said.

In her email to Semenya, Dutee had offered Semenya her legal team and now Semenya’s lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright are working with Dutee’s team.

”Semenya has her country backing her and she will come out as a winner for sure. She has faced such backlashes before and these rules are not set in stone, they can change and I am positive they will,” Dutee said. ”In April, when I got to know that Semenya was being targeted by the IAAF through their new ruling, I wrote her an email and told her that I could ask my legal team to help her. She replied that it would be good. I shared Semenya’s details with Dr Payoshni Mitra (activist and researcher on gender issues) and asked her to help her.”

“Nobody should undergo what I did. This is not just my and Semenya’s fight. We may be the face of this battle but it’s not just for us but for all women. It’s totally unfair to ask any person to control something that is natural. You can’t call it an advantage. Each person has a different body and it’s not our fault if we are designed this way. Some are taller and stronger genetically and we wouldn’t say they have an unfair advantage over the others, would we?” Dutee added.

“We stand here as the cricket fraternity joining all the voices throughout the world, to denounce the IAAF Gender Regulations as an act of discrimination against women in sport. We state categorically and emphatically that women like Caster, who is born with intersex variations, should enjoy the same rights to dignity as all women. We honour, celebrate and recognise the equality of all women in sport,” Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said.

