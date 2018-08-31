Indian Sportswomen Share Their Touching Shoe Tales In IWB’s Locker Room Conversation

For Maria Sharapova, her shoes are an extension and to some extent the definition of her personality. Jason Coles has legends of his shoe obsession. Elena Delle Donne’s shoe tales stretch from begging her parents to buy her a pair to having her own signature shoes. There is some ethereal bond of kinship that sportspersons have always shared with their shoes.

Right from preventing injuries to ensuring optimum results, good quality training gear takes you a long way. However, it is a pair of perfectly fitting and rightly carved shoes, that have the heart of all the sportspersons in the world.

IWB observed a similar pattern while documenting the narratives of gritty Indian sportswomen for ‘The Locker Room‘ campaign to bring to them the much-deserved attention and accolades.

The sportswomen that we reached out to (from Indian Women’s Kabaddi, Football, Rugby, and Ice-Hockey teams) shared their shoe stories with us and also told us about that one pair that will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Here are the endearing shoe tales that four of them shared with us:

Vahbiz Bharucha, Indian Women Ice Hockey 15-a-side Team’s Captain

I had a pair of shoes, classic black and white. I went for my first handball National with that pair in 2006. I loved it so much that I wanted to keep and use that pair for the rest of my life. For the past eight-nine years every pair of shoes I owned, I have kept them safely in a cupboard, even after they have worn out completely. However, very recently a friend explained how important it would be to recycle them by handing them down to someone else who would probably put them to a better use.

Ngangom Bala Devi, Indian Women Football Team’s captain

I come from a very poor family. I couldn’t even afford a new pair of shoes when I started playing 11 years ago. My brother and I used to wear the same size of shoes and for a long time, I used his shoes to play. Every time I think about those shoes, they remind me of struggles but they also are a testimony of how my family has stood by me throughout.

Payel Chowdhury, Indian Women Kabaddi Team’s captain

In my initial training days, we played in the sand; the concepts of mats came much later. Back then, I used to watch the senior players with envy because they had good quality comfortable shoes for the training.

Main sochti thi ki main woh mukaam hasil karun aur aese joote le sakun. Yeh mera sapna tha (I always aspired to reach their heights so that I could also buy good quality shoes. It was one of my dreams).

Diskit Chhonzom Angmo, Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team’s spokesperson

As for Ice Hockey, there are no manufactures of our gear in India. So we have to import it which makes it really expensive for players like us. For the most part, all of it is so expensive that we end up using second-hand gear which is either torn or improper. Thus, the first pair of ice-skates that we got after receiving our first crowd-funding, were very special for all of us.

After listening to all these heart touching stories, we realised the importance and significance of good quality sportswear, especially shoes, for these sportswomen. Thus we decided to shoulder our part of the responsibility, and our partner HRX joined hands with us in our pursuit.

The Finely crafted shoes that HRX would be providing to the sportswomen.

To keep the adrenaline flowing, and help the four teams race ahead on the field, HRX Brand is providing shoes to these sportswomen and is hoping that they find power in their shoes. They want these teams to get fueled and blaze ahead, pumping their fists and shouting their team anthem that would be custom-made for them by IWB.

In a recent conversation, HRX’s founder Hrithik Roshan said, “We never shy away from acknowledging great sports talent – Hima Das, Mithali Raj, Deepa Karmakar, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, to name a few, are applauded celebrities and stars who have done us proud and recently added laurels to India.”

HRX Brand’s spokesperson said in a Twitter conversation with IWB, “The key elements to ensure the dreams of a sportswoman come true is constant support and encouragement. Making sure the grit and determination to keep striving for more never dies and one keeps working harder to become better versions of themselves.”

“While the facilities in India only get better, it makes us happy that more women are encouraged to pursue sports. Fitness brands through their reach and support help elevate an athletes performance by giving them access to superior quality equipment. We want to make sure our beloved athletes keep going with HRX Brand,” added the spokesperson.



