Indian Railways To Stop Hiring Women For Some Positions Because “These Jobs Are Tough”

“The former chairman of the Railway Board received a representation from women staff of Indian Railways following which a letter has been written to DOPT suggesting women should be excluded from few jobs,” says S.N. Agarwal, member (staff) of the Indian Railways.

According to reports the railways require running staff such as drivers, guards, and gangmen (employees who inspect tracks) who are needed to be available at any time as they believe that these conditions are unfavourable for female employees.

What comes as a shock is that instead of addressing to the concerns of the female employees that have been pointed out, Indian Railways has decided to block women from being hired.

According to a report published by Outlook in November last year, of the more than 500 women drivers employed by the railways, only about 20% were deployed to do their primary job.

“Seniors don’t want to encourage women to drive trains because they know if they do, they will have to create amenities and take res­ponsibility,” said a woman driver.

In support of the women staff, Sri Prakash, a retired member of the railways, told HT, “Railways cannot discriminate on the basis of gender but the fact is that these jobs are tough irrespective of the gender. The running staff gets additional benefit because of the tough nature of the job. I don’t think DOPT will agree to the Railway’s request.”

Sandhya Pandhi, working president of Indian Railways Loco Running Men Organisation, also shared, “Railways does not have required infrastructure for women and that’s why they want women to not come forward for these jobs. Instead of excluding women, railways should improve the facility for them.”

H/T: The Wire