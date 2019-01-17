Indian Railways Comes To The Aid Of A Menstruating Woman Passenger

Periods are something women have been having for thousands of years – it’s the reason you and I are even here. And yet around the world, there’s still an element of shame associated with a woman’s monthly cycle which leads to them suffering in silence when it comes to “that time of the month”, hiding away from what some deem a ‘dirty secret’.

However, it came as a pleasant surprise when a man spoke up about it, as he sought help for his friend who got her period after she boarded a train.

On January 13, Vishal Khanapure, an engineer working in Hyderabad, was travelling on the Bengalaru-Ballari-Hospet passenger train along with his friend who got her period. As the woman was not prepared for her cycle she shared her concern with Vishal.

At 11 pm, as the train was leaving, Vishal tweeted to Indian Railways Seva seeking help for his friend.

Vishal Khanapure on Twitter @PiyushGoyal its an emergency please help..one of my friends is traveling on train “HOSPET PASSENGER ” from Bangalore to Bellary,train number 56909 .. Coach – S7, seat number 37, c is in need of “Meftal spas ” tablets.. please help her @indianrailway__ @IRCTCofficial

Following his action, a railway officer met the woman who noted her PNR number and after three hours she was provided with some medicines and sanitary pads.

Thanking the Indian Railways for their help Vishal tweeted:

Vishal Khanapure on Twitter Thank you for the immediate response Really I’m wondered, char saal main kitna badal Gaya hai Hindusthan!.isse kehte hai “acche din” I’m really really very happy4 @indianrailway__ @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @mepratap “ek aur Baar modi Sarkar” @RailMinIndia @narendramodi

In response to the incident, officers of the Mysuru division said, “Such requests are often made to us through tweets or on 138. We are always ready to help passengers.”

H/T: The Quint