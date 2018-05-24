Indian Origin Scientist Anita Sengupta Is On A Quest To Create The Coldest Spot In The Universe

The universe is full of secrets and mysteries that humankind is yet to discover. An Indian-American scientist Anita Sengupta is on a quest to unravel one of these mysteries from the storehouse of the universe.

Absolute zero is one of those concepts which have been boggling the human mind since the early 20th century. The term refers to the lowest temperature that is ever possible in the universe which stands at -273.15 Cº and also referred to as zero Kelvin.

An intriguing theory as it might sound like, the practicality of it has been hitherto questionable. Since as the matter approaches zero Kelvin, it entirely loses the heat and thus the energy. As the energy drops, atoms attain the tendency to stick to the lowest energy state possible and thus tend to become orderly.

This orderly state of atoms is referred to as the Bose-Einstein Condensate. It was predicted by Satyendra Nath Bose and Albert Einstein in the early 20th century but proven only in 1995.

Coming to the crux of the concept, in the Bose-Einstein Condensate atoms are in the least quantum state, particles start exhibiting the properties of waves and also exhibit quantum properties which cannot be ascribed to traditional quantum physics.

If studied properly the phenomenon can open doors to a lot of new possibilities. The problem, however, is that zero kelvin is difficult to achieve and even more difficult to maintain.

The natural gravity of the Earth has hindered all the attempts to attain zero Kelvin on the planet. Thus, a Cold Atom Lab (CAL) has been launched by NASA on May 21 aboard a Cygnus spacecraft, for the same purpose. The Cold Atom Lab is trying to achieve the zero Kelvin in space now.

The lab would try to bring a gas to the lowest temperature in the universe and would then try to maintain it for 10 seconds.

Sengupta, who hails from West Bengal, is one of the brains working with NASA on the experiment. She is an Aerospace Engineer and a graduate in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering from the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California.

As per a report by The Better India, she said that she is the one who proposed the CAL mission for NASA. She also shared that the experiment took over 5 years to develop and would uncover many mysteries behind the nature of atom as well as the early expansion of the universe.

“We have designed it to be modular, repairable and upgradable by astronauts on board the ISS and it can last for several years,” shared Sengupta. According to her, this kind of experimentation is needed for future space-based quantum sensors which could help in more precise measurements of gravity, magnetic fields and in-space navigation. It will also help in the development of quantum computers.

The magnitude of the project is indeed mammoth as it could alter the way we approach traditional physics. If the experiment is successful, Sengupta’s name is sure to go down in history as a revolutionary changemaker.

