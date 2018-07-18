Indian-Origin Jayshree Ullal and Neerja Sethi Among The Richest Self-Made Women In America

Jayshree Ullal and Neerja Sethi, Indian-origin technology executives, with a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars (Rs 88,95,31,50,000) and a billion dollars (Rs Rs 68,42,55,00,000) respectively, are on the 18th and 21st position in Forbes’ list of 60 richest self-made women.

“America’s top female entrepreneurs have shattered ceilings and scaled new heights…Increasingly, these self-made starters are tapping social media to cement their brands and build businesses ever more quickly. That, in turn, has helped the nation’s most successful women become richer than ever before,” wrote the magazine.

Ullal, 57, was born in London and raised in India. She is the president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm and owns about five percent of its stock (Arista’s recorded revenues are USD 1.6 billion (Rs 1,09,49,68,00,000) in 2017).

Sethi, 63, co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing company Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 and is its vice-president. In 2017, the recorded revenues of her company are about USD 924 million (Rs 63,22,51,62,000).

