Indian-Origin Anita Bhatia Appointed As UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director

A veteran in strategic partnerships, resource mobilization and management, Indian-origin Anita Bhatia on Thursday was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the Deputy Executive Director in the global body’s agency that works for women empowerment and gender equality.

Holding a Bachelor of Arts in History from Calcutta University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Yale University, and a Juris Doctor in Law from Georgetown University, Ms. Bhatia had worked at the World Bank Group, where she served in various senior leadership and management positions both at the headquarters and in the field.

For several years, she had also been serving as Director of Global Partnerships for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private sector arm, where she “developed and expanded innovative partnerships with public and private sector partners to support IFC strategy in key areas, including fragile and conflict-affected states, gender equality, financial inclusion, support to women-owned businesses and other priorities critical to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals,” read UN-Women press release.

Having worked in countries like Latin America, Africa, Europe, Central Asia and South and East Asia, Bhatia has experience in leading diverse teams, including as global head of knowledge management, head of business process improvement and head of change management.

