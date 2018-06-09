Indian Housemaid In Oman Jumps From Second Floor Of Her Employer’s Apartment To Escape Their Torture

On May 4, a 38-year-old Indian housemaid Sheeja Das, a native of Kerala, jumped from the second floor of her employer’s apartment in Muscat, Oman, where she worked as a housemaid. She did so to escape the never-ending torture at the hands of her employer and broke her spine and legs in the fall which has rendered her paralyzed from the waist down.

Today she lies in her bed in her tiny home in Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district since she was sent back by her employer on May 26, that too without any compensation. She is looked after by her husband Bijumon Sadashivan, who had been working as an electrician for the same employer in Oman. He expresses his helplessness at easing his wife’s suffering as they don’t have money to spend on her treatment and instead he gives her painkillers to cope with the pain.

Sheeja is not the only maid who had suffered such torture by her employers. An estimated 500,000 Indian women are working as maids in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Many of them are ill-treated by their employers but do not register any complaints as they are afraid of losing their jobs and in many cases, their life.

It was in September 2016 that Sheeja started working for her employer, a police officer. Her husband had been with the same employer since 2013, so she joined him there, hoping to build their dream home with their combined earnings. Her husband earned 100 Omani rials (approximately Rs 17,500) in a month and Sheeja was promised 50 Omani rials (Rs 8,750) a month.

But she never received any of it. Her employer would deposit the money in her bank every month on the first day and take it out that day itself to bypass Omani labor law, which states that employers must pay labor wages through bank accounts. “The employer promised to give her the full amount after a year but it never happened,” said Bijumon.

He added, “Leave alone the salary, the woman of the house tortured Sheeja every day. She never gave Sheeja food or water. She was 48 kg when she first came to Oman. Now, she weighs less than 30 kg,” Bijumon said. And when on May 4, the women of the house were beating Sheeja, she tried to get away. “Sheeja ran towards the second floor but the woman continued beating her,” he said. “She [Sheeja] had no option but to jump from the second floor.”

PM Jabir of the Indian Social Club, a registered socio-cultural forum for Indians in Oman said that Sheeja’s employer had initially tried to send away the severely injured Sheeja in the hospital quietly to Kerala. “His plan was to pack [off] Sheeja immediately,” he said. “He didn’t buy tickets for her husband and two children.”

Jabir said he “brought the family’s plight to the notice of Sushma Swaraj through a tweet”, following which “the Indian embassy in Oman got tickets for the family”.

Bijumon said, “They [the Indian embassy] got air tickets for our two children and I after intervention from social workers in Oman. I hope the minister and the embassy will help us get a decent compensation from the employer.”

Earlier the Indian government had laid down the rule that the employer of a housemaid would have to earn over $2,600 per month. They would provide the maid with a bank guarantee of $2,850 to the Indian embassy in their country, which would be a security deposit and could be used to compensate for any unpaid dues, salary, and legal obligations.

But the law was removed from 18 countries, including the Gulf nations to boost the dropping levels of offshore employment.

“It is high time the government strictly monitored the hiring of housemaids,” said Jabir. “Otherwise, we will continue to hear the wails of Indian housemaids from the Gulf.”

