Indian Girl Gymnastics Squad Holds Golden Hopes For CWG 2018

The Commonwealth Games 2018 (CWG) will take place from 4 April to 15 April on the Gold Coast, Australia, and our gymnastics squad of four girls is looking forward to owning the game.

B. Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das, and Meghana Reddy are the four sportswomen who will be representing our country India at the CWG. Aruna, Nayak, and Das are the artistic gymnasts and Meghana is the rhythmic gymnast.

Reddy, who recently won a bronze medal at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne, is getting trained in Uzbekistan right now. There are high hopes on Reddy as she became the first-ever Indian gymnast to win a medal in any World Cup. Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak had participated in two World Championships earlier.

Nayak stood sixth in last year’s vault and is working hard on polishing her skills. According to Hindu, she said, “There were some landing and execution deductions in the last World Cup. I will try to avoid them in Gold Coast.”

19-year-old Meghana Reddy had been under training in Greece under Varvara Filiou for last eight months. She showed her immense potential at the CWG trials in Delhi where she topped the charts with 54 points, which is close to that of the 2014 CWG medal winner.

Despite missing the biggest name Dipa Karmakar, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, Indian squad looks glorious and hopes to bring laurels to the nation.

