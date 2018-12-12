Indian Freestyle Wrestler Sakshi Malik On How She Is Working Towards Making Her Game Better

Indian freestyle wrestler Sakshi Malik is working hard on how to close the deal on the mat and shares how participating with international wrestlers boost her confidence.

Sakshi has suffered a spate of disappointing results in all her matches this year, but she is not one to get discouraged. She won a bronze in the Asian Championships but crashed out of the Yasar Dogu International before reaching the medal round.

According to TOI, Sakshi told PTI, “I analyse all my bouts irrespective of whether I am winning or losing. I look at my mistakes, where I lost the point and try and figure out how to rectify it. According to my weight I have good power, wrestling is a combination of power and technique. You can’t rely on just one thing, you have to have both.”

She even shared, “ I am working really hard on how to keep my calm towards the end of my bouts. The last few seconds are very important. I am losing matches towards the end. I have to keep myself focused.”

She was offered a Grade B contract under the scanner by the national federation, which offers a financial support of Rs 20 lakh for one year but Sakshi was not bothered by it. “I don’t feel any pressure. Pay grade is based on performance and I am not doing well at the moment so I have been moved down. Once I start doing well I will be shifted back. The grades depend on the medals,” she said.

On talking about how she keeps herself motivated, Sakshi shares, “An athlete’s life is full of ups and downs sometimes we win sometimes we lose. I always keep on thinking I have to perform well ahead. I love wrestling and that keeps me motivated to go ahead.”

Sakshi is now gearing up for the new season and talking about the upcoming matches she shares, “Right now my aim is to qualify for the 2019 World Championships. I will also be taking part in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). The league helps us a lot because of the participation of good international wrestlers. We get to grapple with them. We learn a lot from them during training. Our confidence is also boosted when we beat them.”

